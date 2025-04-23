The Best Fairy Tale Movies of All Time

Folklore and fairy tales have remained among our most beloved stories, even as our storytelling methods have evolved. They've been adapted to the silver screen since the dawn of silent films and continue to be an old, reliable method in Hollywood. And we can't stop watching them because, from the most faithful versions of Cinderella to the most modern reimagining, they rely on our capacity for creativity and wonder. Fairy tales, fantasy stories, or any imaginative fiction often rely on alternative realities, magical creatures, and outlandish plots, but they can also be closer to reality than expected. Below, find the best fairy tale movies for when you want some magic in your life.

'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you were growing up when this '00s movie came out, it was likely very influential for you. Is it the most well-made movie ever? No, but this teen romance makes a compelling case for fairy tales working in the context of high school. Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray sell it!

'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you haven't watched this movie in a while, it's trippier than you remember. (As far as Disney fairy tales go, this adaptation of Lewis Carroll's delirious novel is quite daring, particularly since it was originally made in the 1950s.) It also throws out many fairy tale tropes while still being wildly fantastical.

'Brave' (2012)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The marketing for this film hid an important plot point, which confused some viewers at the time. But the core story resonated and still does: In a refreshing twist, Merida would rather do anything than get married. Unfortunately, that includes accidentally placing a curse on her mother.

'The Brothers Grimm' (2005)

(Image credit: Alamy)

While this film received mixed reviews at the time, it's still a fun performance from Matt Damon and the late Heath Ledger. As the titular brothers, they have great comedic timing, and it's entertaining to see the inspired take on the famed authors. Here, they're scheming con artists who have to deal with real magic.

'Cinderella' (1997)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're unfamiliar with this cult-loved '90s movie, it stars pop star/actress Brandy as the first Black woman to play Cinderella. And yes, that's Whitney Houston next to her playing her fairy godmother. No surprise: The music is exceptional. It's often considered one of the best Cinderella adaptations.

'Coco' (2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Featuring an all-Latinx principal cast and inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos, this movie is literally and figuratively gorgeous. A tween accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead while searching for his music-loving relatives. But prepare yourself: This is a tearjerker.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Coraline' (2009)

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the most critically lauded stop-motion movies of all time, Coraline is a twisted fairy tale. In the eerie take on Alice in Wonderland, a young girl wishes her parents paid more attention to her, only to discover a door in her house that leads to another reality where she has an Other Mother and Other Father. However, their eyes are replaced by buttons...and that's not the only thing that isn't as it seems.

'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Many of Tim Burton's movies are dark fairy tales, thematically, and perhaps none more so than Edward Scissorhands. The ghostly man with the hand scissors (Johnny Depp) and his teen paramour (Winona Ryder) are so compelling that this '90s cult classic enters into the pantheon of best modern fantasies ever.

'Encanto' (2021)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Encanto holds up as an example of an inventive modernized fairy tale. In the animated hit, each member of the Madrigal family has a special power...each except Mirabel, the protagonist. There is no clear villain here other than intergenerational trauma, and the ensuing metaphor is compelling.

'Enchanted' (2007)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's one of those "I can't believe no one thought of that idea before" movies. A Disney-esque animated heroine (Amy Adams) is transported from her woodland home to real-life Manhattan, where she is, understandably, horrified. Patrick Dempsey is the regular guy who takes her in, and one of the most magical, song-filled rom-coms ensues.

'Ever After' (1998)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Taking direct inspiration from Cinderella, Ever After is a refashioning of a classic story from the '90s. Drew Barrymore is "Danielle," who falls in love with the Prince of France. Instead of all the supernatural goings-on, the story is told like historical fiction, and Danielle sets about saving herself.

'Frozen' (2013)

(Image credit: Alamy)

There's a reason the Frozen movies are such an enormous hit. The central relationship is between two sisters, instead of a romantic one, and it touches on some pretty intense themes like parental mistreatment, loneliness, and the dangers of repression. "Let it go," baby!

'The Goonies' (1985)

(Image credit: Alamy)

While this movie is pretty solidly in the realm of fantasy adventure, ask anyone who watched the '80s movie growing up: It's a fairy tale for anyone who wanted to go on a pirate adventure and search for treasure. This is a modernized Peter Pan through and through.

'Hook' (1981)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This Steven Spielberg film dares to ask: What would happen if Peter Pan grew up and forgot all about Never Neverland? The result is this cult classic, which received mixed reviews upon release but is now considered one of the most heartwarming modern fairy tales.

'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This Hiyao Miyazaki movie continues many fairy tale themes featured in Studio Ghibli movies. Based on a popular novel by Diana Wynne Jones, it follows a young woman who is cursed by a witch and turned into an old woman, and is caught up in a bitter war.

'Into the Woods' (2014)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name is an intelligent satire of fairy tales. Although, it's also a pretty interesting fantasy in its own right, mashing up classic stories with an absolutely stacked cast.

'Labyrinth' (1986)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you think about it, this Jim Henson-helmed fantasia is wild. It's got kidnapped babies, a pretty fabulous and hilarious Goblin King (played by David Bowie, dialing it up to about 12), and a girl (Jennifer Connelly) who...might have to marry him to save her little brother. Best not to think too hard about it, because this is still a very watchable film with astounding puppetry.

'Legend' (1985)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ridley Scott directed this epic tale about a young man, played by none other than Tom Cruise, on his quest to stop evil plans from the Lord of Darkness. It's been somewhat lost to cinema history, making it a cult classic. We'd argue that its narrative and romance still hold up.

'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The NeverEnding Story drops a young boy into a fantasy land—and, for its time, the practical effects were impressive. It's also a moving story for anyone who's been bullied and wants to escape into their imagination...which happens literally, in this case.

'Ondine' (2009)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This small film is generally accepted to be underrated. It blends fantasy and reality (constantly leaving us pondering whether magical beings are real) and uses that ambiguity to touch on several serious themes. It stars Colin Farrell as a man living off the coast of Ireland who saves a man that he believes may be a selkie, or a mythical creature that can shapeshift between a woman and a seal.

'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This dark story proves that fairy tales don't always have happy endings. This early Guillermo del Toro set in Spain amid World War II draws inspiration from fantasy while playing with the idea of the supernatural: Is the secret magical world the protagonist sees real, or somewhere to escape to in her head?

'Peter Pan' (2003)

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you are only familiar with the Disney version of Peter Pan and less so the original work by J.M. Barrie, this version of the source material is more faithful to the latter—and, as such, more adult. Jason Isaacs plays the father and Captain Hook, so you know it's intense!

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In its original format, Pretty Woman was an intense drama—but then it was rewritten as a "modern fairy tale." While there's not technically any magic or alternate universes, the endearing film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere is fanciful, telling the story of a whirlwind romance between a sex worker and the man who hired her for a weekend.

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This movie lays out its cards at the beginning, thanks to a framing device: a grandfather reads a fairy tale story to his sick grandson, who's not really into it, but gets drawn in. By the end, he (and we) are fully on board for the saga of Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes).

'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This one goes way back to an actual Grimm fairy tale, but benefits from its modernization. In a comedy of errors, Tiana kisses a prince who assumes she's a princess. She is not, so she turns into a frog too. Despite the fact that our main character is an amphibian for the bulk of the movie, it's still awesome and adorable.

'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The recent Disney hit Raya and the Last Dragon pulls from its House of Mouse predecessors but also draws inspiration from traditional Southeast Asian cultures. That means it's beautifully rendered and tenderly written, with warrior princess Raya seeking out the titular last dragon to save her homeland.

'The Shape Of Water' (2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

This film sometimes gets reduced to the logistics of its central romance. But The Shape of Water is a clever rumination on sadness and loneliness as well as a love story between a mute human (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious humanoid creature (Doug Jones). It's among Guillermo Del Toro's many features that show his deep love for monsters, and even took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

'Shrek' (2001)

(Image credit: Alamy)

There are few adaptations more successful or imaginative than Shrek. The handsome prince is an ogre, the princess has a terrible secret (that isn't all that terrible), the sidekick steals the show, and the bad guy is three feet tall. It's a bonkers movie with wild pop culture references and an adult sense of humor, so if you haven't seen it in a while, you're in for a dream come true.

'Splash' (1984)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid who washes ashore in what could have been a silly modern take on The Little Mermaid, but instead is a charming rom-com. She ends up in '80s New York, where she arrives at the Statue of Liberty completely nude and searching for a man played by Tom Hanks who doesn't know who she is or her secret. You'll be rooting for the mismatched couple all the way through.

'Stardust' (2007)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Claire Danes? Michelle Pfeiffer? Robert De Niro? This epic fantasy was a box office success, but isn't as well-known as others on this list. It's a faithful, fantastical adaptation of a man seeking to find a fallen star, only to discover she's a woman.

'Tangled' (2010)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Tangled is a frontrunner among the "semi-modern but still classic" fairytales. This is the classic story of Rapunzel, but she's clever and resourceful—and increasingly aware of her own capabilities. It's a savvy and refreshing update.

'Wicked: Part One' (2024)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Wicked explores the origin of the Wicked Witch of the West. Originally a fantasy book, later adapted into a stage musical, and most recently a blockbuster film, this take on the events before a canonical text (The Wizard of Oz) is beloved by many. Part One brings to the screen the first half of the Broadway show in which we're rooting for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) during their school days at Shiz University while darkness looms in Oz.