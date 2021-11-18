The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later

Previous Next 63/85

'Dear Senthuran' by Akwaeke Emezi

In Dear Senthuran, critically-acclaimed author Akwaeke Emezi turns the focus on their own life. Through a series of letters written to friends and family, they reflect on decisions about their gender and body, how they've managed to navigate certain relationships, and much more.

"As someone who’s been carefully curating their public image for years, it feels almost dangerous to write so honestly, but the final result is a text that I love, one that deeply engages with the metaphysics of Black spirit & singularly faces the Black reader," says Emezi.

Available June 8, 2021