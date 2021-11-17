The 24 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers in 2021

They're enough to make anyone a morning person.

coffee lovers gift guide
Here’s one thing almost everyone can agree on: Caffeine is essential to modern survival. And if you have a coffee lover on your list, you've come to the right place—no self-respecting lover of coffee will say no to a unique, smart gift that celebrates one of their greatest loves. And we’ve got you covered—this guide contains all the caffeine-themed goodness. Whether you're looking for a gift for a down-to-earth coffee fan or a full-on coffee snob, we've scoured the internet and have come up with all of these coffee-related gifts, from home decor and cute coffee-themed treats to French presses. They’ll be bouncing off the walls with excitement upon opening—or is that just their last cup of Joe talking? Either way, they’ll be so excited to receive one (or all!) of these gifts.

1/24
ANYA HINDMARCH Anya's Fruit & Veg Printed Ceramic Coffee Cup

The On-The-Go Girl's Pick 

Is the coffee lover on your list constantly running late? Then they need this chic ceramic mug in their arsenal. It's reusable and won't clash with their work attire. 

2/24
W & P Design Matcha Whisk & Milk Frother

For The Latte-Lover's Pick

If they want a classy coffee experience at home, gift them this teeny-tiny milk frother. Their morning cup of joe will be forever upgraded.  

3/24
Terrain Hazelnut Coffee Syrup

The Barista's Pick 

Make them the normal mix-ins and gift them this classy syrup from Terrain. They can mix up their own creations any time they want—for free. 

4/24
LADY FALCON COFFEE CLUB Bestsellers Assorted 3-Pack Whole Bean Coffee

The Artisanal Coffee Drinker

This pack of coffee beans from Lady Falcon Coffee Club includes three different single-origin, small-batch blends. Gift it to the person who loves to try a new coffee shop every week. 

5/24
La DoubleJ Set of Two Gold-Plated Porcelain Espresso Cups and Saucers

The Morning Person's Pick 

These adorable espresso cups will make their next morning in with their partner feel a little more put-together. 

6/24
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

The Student's Pick 

Speaking as a former student, a single-cup coffee maker is a godsend. This tiny option from Keurig won't take up any extra space in their dorm room, either. 

7/24
Fringe Studio Cat Mug in Coffee Cat

The Cat-Lover's Pick 

Add this sweet little mug to their collection and show  them how much you love their cat—even if you're more of a dog person yourself. 

8/24
MBVBN Gilmore Girls 90s Vintage Poster

The Gilmore Girls Stan's Pick 

Did your love of coffee begin with watching Gilmore Girls? Same. This nostalgic poster will transport you right back to Stars Hollow. 

9/24
Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Fragrance

The Splurge-Worthy Pick 

This luxe perfume from Maison Margiela is designed to smell like. the ideal coffee break. It features notes of coffee (obviously) alongside red apple, lavender, and lemon. 

10/24
LE MINI MACARON Coffee Shop Travel Size Gel Nail Polish Set

The Nail Lover's Pick 

Let them show off their addiction to caffeine on their nails this year with this three-piece set from Le Mini Macaron. The shade names are "Espresso," "Latte," and "Café Crème." Cute!

11/24
Dr. Brite Coffee Stain-B-Gone Teeth Whitening Pen

The Clean Freak's Pick 

Does someone on your list have a habit of drinking too much coffee too quickly? This stain remover from Dr. Brite will take care of that. 

12/24
Joeski Shower Coffee Holder

The Multitasker's Pick 

This Shower Coffee Holder from Joeski is great for the person who can't get enough caffeine—even when they're doing something else. 

13/24
The Sacred Ritual The Sacred Ritual Morning Buzz Coffee Body Scrub

The Beauty Lover's Pick 

A love of coffee doesn't begin and end in the kitchen! This coffee scrub from The Sacred Ritual will give that special person on your list a much-needed wakeup call in the shower. 

14/24
smeg Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine

The Purist's Pick 

Yes, this is a splurge—but good coffee demands the best! If you've got someone on your list who just loves coffee and who just moved into their first big apartment, gift 'em this machine from Smeg.  

15/24
Espro CBI Cold Brew Stainless Steel Filter & Growler

The Cold Brewer's Pick 

Did someone say cold brew? This set lets you make the stuff at home, so you'll hardly have any reason to hit your local coffee shop ever again.  

16/24
Le Creuset Stoneware French Press

The French Press Lover's Pick 

Pieces from Le Creuset are the crème de la crème of cookware. Start off their collection with this bright red French press pot. 

17/24
Farmhouse Pottery Farmhouse Pottery Coffee Cup Embroidered Ornament

The College Student's Pick 

This delicate ornament doesn't need to be hung on a tree—it can be hung anywhere around the house where they want to show off their borderline caffeine addiction. 

18/24
Fellow Fellow Set of 2 Coffee Tasting Glasses

The Chic Person's Pick 

These minimal clear coffee tasting glasses from Fellow answer the question: "How Can I Make Drinking Coffee Feel Cooler?" 

19/24
BVLJOY Bamboo Mug Rack Tree

The Organized Coffee Drinker's Pick 

Help them store their mug collection in style, not hide it away in a cabinet. This sleek bamboo mug tree will match any kitchen's decor. 

20/24
Fjfz Coffee Books and Rain Pillow

The Homebody's Pick 

Now they can show off their love for good coffee and good interior design at the same time. 

21/24
Brew: Better Coffee At Home

The Chef's PIck

They probably have a collection of cookbooks in their arsenal, but I doubt they have a coffee guide. This book is filled with tips about how buy the best beans and make all of their favorite drinks.  

22/24
Lulu Candles Espresso Bean Luxury Scented Soy Candle

The Candle-Lover's Pick 

Their entire house will smell of coffee no matter the time of day, thanks to this candle from Lulu Candles. 

23/24
JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder

The DIY Pick 

Buy this coffee grinder alongside a bag of their favorite beans for a thoughtful gift that requires minimal effort.

24/24
Jewels For Hope Handmade Mug Pendant

The Jewelry Lover's Pick

This handmade coffee cup necklace, made of seed beads by mother-daughter brand Jewels for Hope, is so cute.

