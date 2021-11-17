Here’s one thing almost everyone can agree on: Caffeine is essential to modern survival. And if you have a coffee lover on your list, you've come to the right place—no self-respecting lover of coffee will say no to a unique, smart gift that celebrates one of their greatest loves. And we’ve got you covered—this guide contains all the caffeine-themed goodness. Whether you're looking for a gift for a down-to-earth coffee fan or a full-on coffee snob, we've scoured the internet and have come up with all of these coffee-related gifts, from home decor and cute coffee-themed treats to French presses. They’ll be bouncing off the walls with excitement upon opening—or is that just their last cup of Joe talking? Either way, they’ll be so excited to receive one (or all!) of these gifts.