2022 Book Releases to Get Excited About

'You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty' by Akwaeke Emezi

Akwaeke Emezi's You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty is a deeply heartfelt romance novel about a woman named Feyi who eases back into the dating scene after an accident killed the love of her life five years prior. It's already being adapted into a movie!

"After spending most of my teenage years buried in romance novels, I always wanted to write one myself," Emezi told Entertainment Weekly. "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty [is] a love letter to the brave choices we make in the name of love, the costs we pay for it, and the glory of the reward at the end."

Available May 24, 2022