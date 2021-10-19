Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
2022 Book Releases to Get Excited About
If you're nearing the end of your 2021 TBR pile, prepare yourself for 2022's stacked lineup of new releases. Expect an incredible mix of fiction including Rebecca Serle's One Italian Summer and Kai Harris's What the Fireflies Knew (one of the first titles from Phoebe Robinson's new imprint), as well as powerful memoirs like Viola Davis's Finding Me. Excited yet? Find our running list of the most anticipated books of 2022 to pre-order now, ahead.
If you're looking for a book about female friendship, look no further than Jean Chen Ho's Fiona and Jane, which details the complex relationship between two Taiwanese American women over the course of 20 years.
Available January 4, 2022
Loved Leah Konen's All the Broken People? Prepare yourself for her newest thriller, The Perfect Escape, about a group of friends whose girls' weekend goes wrong when they get stranded in the Catskills and one of them goes missing.
Available January 4, 2022
In Zora Neale Hurston's You Don't Know Us Negroes and Other Essays, readers will experience the revolutionary writer's work spanning three decades.
Available January 4, 2022
What's not to love about a TV meteorologist and a sports journalist who scheme to reunite their divorced bosses and may or may not catch feelings for each other along the way?
Available January 11, 2022
Lizzie Damilola Blackburn's debut novel is incredibly relatable for anybody whose family members frequently question their relationship status. In Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? a thirty-something Nigerian woman attempts to find herself a wedding date and learns some valuable lessons about life and love.
Available January 18, 2022
Talk about suspense! Katherine Faulkner's Greenwich Park, told from three perspectives, centers on a pregnant woman who meets another mom-to-be who couldn't be more different from her. As their friendship develops, they realize they may be more connected than they think.
Available January 25, 2022
Soon to be a Hulu series, Charmaine Wilkerson's Black Cake is about two estranged siblings who reunite when their mother passes away. While confronting their mom's past, they must learn how to put aside their differences to honor their mother's wishes.
Available February 1, 2022
Kai Harris's What the Fireflies Knew is a coming-of-age novel told from the perspective of an 11-year-old who, along with her sister, goes to live with her estranged grandfather after the death of her father and disappearance of her mother.
Available February 1, 2022
If you enjoyed The Guest List, get ready for Lucy Foley's newest mystery, The Paris Apartment, about a girl named Jess who discovers her half-brother Ben is missing when she goes to visit him in Paris.
Available February 22, 2022
What do you do when your wife dies and you find out everything she's ever told you about herself is a lie? Allow Rosie Walsh's love story slash mystery, The Love of My Life, to explain.
Available March 1, 2022
Following the release of her New York Times bestselling book, In Five Years, Rebecca Serle returns with One Italian Summer. When Katy's mother dies before their special mother-daughter trip to Positano, she's forced to go on the trip alone. While she's there, her mom appears as a 30-year-old and she gets to know her as a young woman before she became her mother.
Available March 1, 2022
You might know Maggie Smith from her poems, but this year she's releasing her debut novel Truth and Other Lies. The book centers on a young former reporter who clashes with her politically conservative mother who's running for Congress. After the former reporter lands an opportunity to work for an iconic journalist on her PR team, a scandal threatens her work, family, and relationships.
Available March 8, 2022
Get an extensive look into the world of Janelle Monáe's third studio album, Dirty Computer (2018), as the artist compiles stories of history, identity, expression, and love.
Available April 19, 2022
Viola Davis's highly-anticipated memoir will tell the award-winning actress' life story in her own words. "I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” she said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “This is my story...straight, no chaser."
Available April 26, 2022
Akwaeke Emezi's You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty is a deeply heartfelt romance novel about a woman named Feyi who eases back into the dating scene after an accident killed the love of her life five years prior. It's already being adapted into a movie!
"After spending most of my teenage years buried in romance novels, I always wanted to write one myself," Emezi told Entertainment Weekly. "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty [is] a love letter to the brave choices we make in the name of love, the costs we pay for it, and the glory of the reward at the end."
Available May 24, 2022