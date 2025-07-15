Citrus fragrance is a tricky category. It’s a fine line between a sweet, tangy luxury and a nauseatingly chemical concoction. The reason: citrus is a pretty fleeting scent (that’s why they often fall in the top notes with a fragrance), so getting the smell to last sometimes comes off a bit, well... suffocating. When done right? It’s a treat for the senses and an instant pick-me-up in the summer heat. My current favorite: Dae’s Dream Veil Hair + Body Mist.

It’s the hair brand’s first foray in the fragrance world (although I swear their Sunsetter Hairspray has one of the most delicious smells in the world), so a body mist that can be used to add a sensory escape to hair versus a true eau de parfum makes sense (pun intended). But from a fragrance perspective, I actually prefer my citrus notes to come in shorter spurts. The notes stay fresher and more concentrated, and thanks to an affordable price point, I never feel guilty for the extra spritzes throughout the day.

My very candid thoughts on the latest body mist to hit shelves, ahead.

dae Dream Veil Signature Citrus Hair and Body Mist $24 at Sephora

The Formula

Buying a hair mist developed by a hair brand as opposed to a fragrance brand means one thing: it’s not going to dry out your hair—it’s going to hydrate it. That’s exactly what this hair mist promises to do. As for the scent? It’s heavy on the peach and reminds of the first whiff of a blended citrus icy (but make it chic).

Cactus Water: A fun fact I learned last year is that hair perfume is intentionally diluted because the alcohol content in a regular fragrance can not only dry out your hair, but also irritate your scalp. That’s not the case here. In fact, Dae went so far as to include cactus water in order to give hair a dose of hydration. Bonus: it’s safe for color-treated hair, so you don’t have to worry about any weird oxidation to your color.

Wild Desert Peach: This is easily the most prominent note in the bunch. While a peach note can quickly lean juvenile, this version smells more like a fresh peach plucked from a tree in a garden somewhere in Capri.

Desert Lime: You may catch a hint of lime if you have a strong sense of smell, but the inclusion is more practical. Desert lime helps soften and nourish the skin, which means spritzing on repeat is actually a good thing.

Warm Vanilla: As a gourmand girl through and through, I love seeing vanilla included in any fragrance. And given that the peach is so strong in this fragrance, it’s particularly appreciated as a grounding and balancing addition.

The Application

There’s no right way to apply a body mist—you do you. However, my personal preference is to apply one spray to my hair and then spray the air with three additional sprays, followed by a walk-through. That way, the juice lands lightly on my clothes (fragrance on fabric lasts longer than skin).

Samantha Holender spraying Dae's Hair + Body Mist. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The Wear

I’ll be honest: this is a potent body mist. I don’t recommend overdoing it unless you want people to smell you coming a mile away. One to two sprays is plenty. I actually found that it lasts longer than most body mist competitors; I still smell it on myself five hours in. I like an added spritz before dinner, but that’s genuinely all I need.

The Dae Hair + Body Mist. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The Takeaway

Let me abundantly clear: this is a body mist for citrus lovers—and not really anyone else. It’s a powerful scent that smells like a tropical smoothie, lasts on the skin, and has a very predominant peach-forward scent. That being said! I’m very into it and have never received more compliments on how my hair smells. Seriously: I had one person stop me while waiting in line at the pharmacy, another in the grocery store, two at work, and someone on the subway.

It also layers beautifully. I prefer it on its own during the day, but when night falls, I enjoy a gourmand eau de parfum on top for an added touch of sophistication. It probably won’t be my everyday scent (I’m a vanilla loyalist), but it’s 100 percent my go-to summer spray.

