The Best New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025
From fantasy rom-com series to mystery-thrillers to the final season of 'Squid Game.'
If you're a Netflix subscriber who has yet to dip your toe into the world of South Korean entertainment, you are in a small minority. According to the streaming giant, "over 80% of Netflix members around the world watch K-content" with Korean-language TV shows and movies joining Spanish and Japanese content as the most popular among U.S. audiences. 2024 was one of the biggest years for K-dramas and Korean reality shows on the platform, with shows like Queen of Tears, Parasyte: the Grey, Physical: 100 season 2, and Culinary Class Wars dominating the platform.
With Squid Game season 2 wrapping up Netflix's 2024 Korean slate on December 26, it's time to look forward to the releases that will fill our watchlists in 2025. So far, 2025's upcoming Korean TV shows will feature new stories starring Hallyu's biggest stars, while several hit reality competitions are set to return. Read on for our running list of the best K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2025.
'When the Phone Rings'
Premiere date: November 22, 2024
While this popular K-drama debuted in 2024, it won't reach its finale until early 2025—making this the perfect show to catch up on over your holiday vacation (once you finish Squid Game, of course). It stars Yoon Yoo-seok and Chae Soo-bin as a couple in a marriage of convenience whose relationship is thrown into flux when one of them is kidnapped.
'When the Stars Gossip'
Release date: January 4
This rom-com K-drama has a straightforward plot description: "An astronaut and a tourist meet and fall in love at a space station." Hallyu superstar Lee Min-ho plays the space tourist Gong Ryong, an OB/GYN dating the heir to Korea's richest corporation.When the Camellia Blooms' Gong Hyo-jin plays Eve Kim, the perfectionist commander who has to keep Gong alive.
'Single's Inferno' season 4
Release date: January 14
The fourth season of Single's Inferno marks a big moment for Netflix Korea's unscripted shows, as the first one to be renewed for four seasons. It'll see a new cast roughing it out on an abandoned island dubbed Inferno, flirting and competing in challenges in hopes of winning a Paradise date in a luxury hotel.
'Aema'
Release date: TBA
In 1982, the movie Madame Aema made history as one of the box-office hits of that year, and as the most erotic Korean film of its time. This comedy series set in Chungmuro, the heart of the Korean film industry in the 1980s, will depict the fictionalized process of creating the film. Among the characters involved are Jeong Hui-ran (Lee Ha-nee), the acclaimed diva who's removed from the lead role due to studio disputes; Shin Joo-ae (Bong Hyo-rin), a nightclub dancer who's suddenly cast as the film's new star; and Kwak In-woo (Cho Hyun-chul), the timid rookie director about to make his directorial debut.
'All the Love You Wish For'
Release date: TBA
Eight years after they first played love interests in Uncontrollably Fond, Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-bin reunite in this highly-anticipated fantasy rom-com from The Glory screenwriter Kim Eun-sook. The new drama (previously known as Everything Will Come True), will chronicle the adventures of Jinn (Kim), a genie who's awakened from his centuries-long sleep, and Ga-young (Bae), who's granted three wishes.
'Can This Love Be Translated?'
Release date: TBA
Famed screenwriting duo the Hong sisters (Alchemy of Souls, Hotel del Luna) are behind this exciting rom-com, starring Moving's Go Youn-jung and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Kim Seon-ho. Per the description, "an unexpected romance blossoms between multilingual translator Ju Ho-jin and global celebrity Cha Mu-hee, as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns."
'The Devil's Plan' season 2
Release date: TBA
For viewers more interested in games of mental wit than physical strength, The Devil's Plan is set to return for a second season. The exciting first season brought together contestants from various fields (including doctors, actors, professional poker players, and a K-pop idol) to solve sophisticated mental games for the chance at a 250 million won (approximately $173,000) prize.
'Hong Rang'
Release date: TBA
This historical K-drama, adapted from Jang Da-hye's novel Hong Rang: Swallowing Gold, will chronicle the bond between step-siblings Hong Rang (Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae-wook) and Jae-i (Destined With You's Jo Bo-ah). Over a decade after Hong Rang disappeared at the age of eight, he returns home with no memory, and Jae-i becomes "torn between doubt and love for her enigmatic step-brother," per Netflix.
'Karma' (working title)
Release date: TBA
Squid Game season 1 star Park Hae-soo and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-a will lead this crime thriller K-drama based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name. Per the announcement, the show will follow the "entangled lives of those who, without knowing how or why, end up repeating their karmic cycle with one another."
'Kian’s Bizarre B&B'
Release date: TBA
Webtoon writer (or manhwa) and TV personality Kian84 will lead this new variety show, where he "sets up and runs an extraordinary guesthouse on the island of Ulleungdo called KIAN Bizarre B&B, which offers a unique experience for young visitors." According to the description, "the guesthouse operates in a realm between healing and hilarity," as it welcomes a diverse selection of guests, including BTS member Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun.
'The Price of Confession'
Release date: TBA
This upcoming mystery-thriller K-drama boasts an all-star cast, including Kill Boksoon's Jeon Do-yeon, Goblin's Kim Go-eun, Squid Game's Park Hae-soo, and Extreme Job's Jin Seon-kyu. Jeon plays Ahn Yoon-soo, a woman accused of her husband’s murder, who encounters a mysterious prison inmate (Kim) and "strikes a dangerous deal," according to the show's description.
'Squid Game' season 3
Release date: TBA
Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game's final episodes will arrive on the streamer in 2025, bringing the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and (hopefully) the sadistic Game to an end. It's anyone's guess how the series' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk will conclude one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever.
'Trauma Code: Heroes on Call'
Release date: TBA
This medical K-drama, adapted from the webtoon Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour, will center on an ensemble cast led by Kingdom and Light Shop star Ju Ji-hoon. The show's description reads, "Genius surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk transforms a university hospital's budget-draining trauma team into a trauma center that saves lives."
'Two Women'
Release date: TBA
This highly-anticipated K-drama (also known as Eun Jung and Sang Yeon) will follow "the journey of two friends who have an enduring, complicated love-hate relationship," per Netflix. Former childhood besties Ryu Eun-jung (Goblin's Kim Go-eun) and Cheon Sang-yeon (Reborn Rich's Park Ji-hyun) reunite at 42 years old as they face a profound challenge: Sang-yeon's battle with cancer. The Glory's Kim Gun-woo also stars.
'Weak Hero Class 2'
Release date: TBA
Weak Hero Class 1 was one of the best thriller dramas of 2022, following high school student Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) as he struggled against brutal school violence. Now, Netflix is set to distribute the show's second season, in which Si-eun will challenge a new set of bullies after he's transferred to a new school. Season 2 will also star Crash Landing on You's Yoo Soo-bin, Twinkling Watermelon's Ryeoun, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One's Choi Min-young.
'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
Release date: TBA
Six years after starring in Hotel del Luna, K-pop star/actress IU is finally returning to the K-drama world, in the latest series from My Mister director Kim Won-suk. Per Netflix, the highly anticipated drama will take place on Jeju Island and "chronicle the adventures of Ae-sun (IU), 'the remarkable rebel,' and Gwan-sik, (Park Bo-gum), the 'unyielding iron,' including Gwan-sik’s long-standing crush on Ae-sun since they were young."
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
