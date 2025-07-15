I’m a creature of habit when it comes to my makeup routine. On the daily, it’s going to be Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, Sarah Creal Tubing Mascara, Westman Atelier Highlighter (shade Nectar if we’re being precise), and a little Sisley-Paris Lip Balm. The only product I really play around with: my blush.

It’s not that I haven’t found a formula I love—there are plenty of gorgeous liquid and cream formulations out there. Makeup by Mario offers a stunning dewy finish, Glow Recipe Flush Drops are up there, and like the rest of the beauty world, I love me a little Merit. But nothing has been so “wow” that I’ve entered a committed relationship. Until I tried Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new Colour Wash.

One thing about VBB: pretty much every launch brings something new and innovative to the table. Her concealer collaboration with Augustinus Bader offered a formula that is both lightweight and natural yet high-coverage (a tricky combination to balance). The mascara is the only non-tubing mascara I’ve found that gives a similar, lash-defining, never-flaky finish, and the perfumes (specifically 21:50 Reverie) are some of my favorites. As for the blush? I’d best describe it as what would happen if a cheek stain and natural glow had a really, really gorgeous baby. Let’s get into it, shall we?

The Formula

I try a lot of beauty products. So believe me when I say that this is the first time I’ve tried a blush that delivers this unique of a watercolor finish. It’s almost like the blush soaked into my dermis, merged with my Fitzpatrick II skin color, and created an entirely new, pinky shade. There’s no actual powder or cream formula that sits on top of the skin—it’s completely invisible in terms of texture. The secret, is in the innovative formula.

Activated Watercolor Technology: The texture of the product is equivalent to tinted water; kind of reminiscent of the food dye you would use to turn white icing pink in elementary school—except without all the toxic chemicals. Instead, it’s developed using seawater sourced from the rocky cliffs of northern France (chic). The high mineral content offers nourishing hydration.

Superfruit Extracts: With coconut-fruit water and plant extracts rich in natural forms of vitamin C, the watercolor-escque formula is able to provide a hint of brightness and natural glow to the skin. I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s a dewy formula or gives added shine (there’s not a sparkle in sight), but it does provide skin with a healthy radiance—comparable to the look your cheeks adopt when you just came off the beach at sunset.

The Application

It took me a beat to figure out the best method of application. The lid has a push-down button that draws the formula up into the silver dropper. Press it again—either directly onto your cheek or hand—and the color will release. Personally, I found the most effective method is to swipe the metal applicator across my cheekbone. It’s not the prettiest or most precise, but it quickly gets the color onto my cheek without too much fussing. I start slow (three-ish drops if you’re being scientific about it) and build from there. My fingers work perfectly as a blending mechanism; don’t be afraid to be messy with it, you really can’t go wrong. Just be warned: you have limited working time before it dries.

As for where this goes in my routine? I typically do two rounds. I’ll apply a little bit right after my bronzer and before my highlighter. Then, once the rest of my makeup is done, I’ll do an extra few dabs for good measure. I’ve found that’s the key to getting my blush to last 12+ hours, which is frankly, pretty unheard of with a liquid formula.

Samantha Holender applying Victoria Beckham Colour Wash. (Image credit: Future)

The Wear

I’m a blush girl through and through, but I’m also a lazy makeup girl. So when three o’clock rolls around and my pink flush has completely faded, I’ve accepted it as the status quo. I theoretically could set my morning blush with powder for longer wear, but I’ll never get on board with the texture.

Victoria Beckham’s Colour Wash is built differently. It’s not scarily pigmented (like, at all), and yet the color that is there is comparable to an indelible marker on my cheek. It doesn’t budge—ever. The intensity remains until I decide to wash my face at night.

There are three shades to choose from, too. (Yay, options!). There’s Coral, which is my personal favorite and the one featured in my pictures; Flushed, Victoria’s go-to, and then Vintage Rose, which would look gorgeous on more olive or darker skin tones.

Samantha Holender wearing Victoria Beckham Colour Wash in shade Coral. (Image credit: Future)

The Takeaway

This formula is a 10 out of 10—and I rarely say that about a product.

The watercolor-like texture is a genuine innovation in the beauty space. I’ve never experienced a product that stains the skin so seamlessly, remains workable for just enough time, and melts into the face with such an invisible texture that it looks like an extension of my own, natural color. It’s like an ephemeral blush tattoo that makes me feel like a hotter version of myself.

Then, there’s the staying power to hype up. This blush isn’t going anywhere. It’s gorgeous on its own, but I’ve also found that it can lock in just about any other formula. I’ve used it on top of my favorite creams and liquids—even over setting powder—and it never pills or emphasizes texture.

While it’s only been three weeks, it’s looking like this is going to be the staple in my routine going forward. I haven’t touched another blush since this landed on my desk. I know you’ll be obsessed, too, so shop the Colour Wash, along with some of my other Victoria Beckham Beauty favorites, ahead.

Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty

