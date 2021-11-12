2021 was a great year for k-pop. As the world bounced back from the confusing years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the k-pop industry innovated with virtual performances and gave us several amazing comebacks this year. From rookie comebacks to stars' solo debuts, fans have had plenty of music to enjoy year-round, as idols and artists incorporate more futuristic sounds and theatrical concepts. Here are our 20 favorite new K-pop songs of 2021, a year packed with hits.