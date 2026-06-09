Refresh

Get notified of updates

For the past two weeks, the Summer House cast has been unraveling the controversial timeline of Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s romance. Host Andy Cohen has led the rest of the cast in demanding clarity, as the controversial couple admitted to lying to their friends, including Amanda and West’s respective exes, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller about their growing romance. The first two episodes dove deep into both the unraveling of Amanda and Kyle’s marriage and West’s pattern of behavior with exes like Ciara, Dara Levitan , and Meija Moreno . In the final hour, fans are hoping that Amanda and West will address lingering questions that have been subject to fan debate for over two months, including whether Amanda shows remorse (or an understanding) of the depth of her betrayal towards Ciara, and whether West actually has serious intentions of doing right by Amanda. With the final part of the reunion set to begin in just a few minutes, I’ll be sharing live updates and thoughts on everything that’s revealed tonight’s special. —Quinci LeGardye, Culture Writer The Summer House season 10 cast, from left: Ben Waddell, Bailey Taylor, Mia Calabrese, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, and Dara Levitan. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

This reunion has me feeling like an over-the-shoulder investigator, watching as Amanda and West’s narrative of their romance is picked apart. Some of the biggest bombshells from Parts 1 & 2: Though Amanda and West claim they didn’t kiss until late February/early March, there are still questions about when their emotional connection began. Ciara’s suspicions started on January 17; she and West had been having “sleepovers” the previous fall, just a few months earlier. Amanda and West admitted to lying about the cast about their connection in March, when the rumors about the romance began circulating. West had been dating Mejia Moreno from February 2025 up to late March 2026. Though West denied that they’d been exclusive, Mejia told Ciara and Kyle, via FaceTime, that West had referred to her as his girlfriend, and that he’d allegedly told her that he’d get fired from the show if their relationship came out. Amanda knew about Mejia when she and West were getting together, but it’s unclear whether she knew the extent of the relationship. Amanda’s biggest defense so far is that she got caught up in her feelings and “ she’s just a girl in love [who] can’t be held accountable for [her] actions .” As Marie Claire contributor Radhika Menon points out , “Amanda continues to be defensive and hasn't acknowledged how hurtful her actions were—even as Ciara continuously points out the juxtaposition of how good of a friend she was to Amanda.” Amanda Batula and West Wilson at the season 10 reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

After some set-up, we are getting immediately into West and Amanda, thank Bravo. Since Part 2 caught all the way up to Amanda and Kyle’s separation (minus whatever will be shown on In the City ), hopefully this hour will be all “Scamanda.” Also, before I forget one very big question: What’s happening with Summer House season 11 ??? Ciara’s notably on her way to Fiji , so I need updates on the confirmed cast yesterday. —QL

It seems very clear that everyone in the Summer House cast started looking at the season 10 footage twice after Amanda and West’s announcement, even if Mia’s the one leading the charge. The way everyone chimes in when Ciara and Lindsay mention gaslighting shows how they’ve hurt all of their friends with the lying. Also, after that unanimous assertion that Amanda had no friends in Part 1, interesting to hear West say that he and Amanda had mutual friends, closely followed by him recalling that he was bringing Amanda around his friends. —QL

This discussion on the semantics of cheating (i.e. emotional vs. physical) is definitely the deepest the reunion has dove in so far. But that is impossible to prove, especially going all the way back to last summer, so I appreciate Kyle trying to nail down the physical. His aside to Lindsay, “We’re not going to be able to prove that”? Chef’s kiss. (Also, considering how much editing the show’s team probably had to do post-announcement, wouldn’t be mad if they got an Emmy nom.) —QL

Mia with an essential question: Did going public have more to do with showing accountability for their friends or getting ahead of the rumored video of them? And Amanda side-steps. —QL

Though Bravo’s reunion filming process is arguably excessive, Andy Cohen needed this length of time to get West tripping on his story and at least admitting that Mejia thought she and West were exclusive. If anything, the past three parts have solidified West’s seeming pattern of discarding the women he dates (notably, women of color in Ciara and Mejia’s case) without much regard for their feelings. —QL Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller at the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)

It’s so sad to hear Kyle pointing out that Amanda was fresh out of a marriage and really vulnerable when West made the first move, and that she’s now so isolated from her cast mates, who have supported her through the reality-TV gauntlet for years. Also, as Ciara points out, West hasn’t said anything yet like, Amanda’s worth it. —QL

The cast circles back to Amanda’s Instagram activity while she was sneaking around with West, from the song choices to the “this is how much I care” photo, and all she says is that those weren’t related to West, and that she…doesn’t put that much care into her posts? Ma’am, how long have you been a reality-TV celebrity? —QL

Ciara and Andy give Amanda a clear opening to speak directly to the Ciara friendship betrayal, after a montage of Ciara holding Amanda down all summer. Amanda repeats the I developed feelings for someone I shouldn’t have line, and does “deeply” apologize, but Ciara points out that Amanda barely gave her advance notice before the statement. Kyle and Lindsay were the ones to pick Ciara up off the floor. Ciara then takes it to, why didn’t Amanda think and recognize that part of West's pursuit could've been spite towards Ciara. But I kind of wish she’d just stuck on the friendship level. ‘Cause, how does Amanda seemingly have no consideration for Ciara's feelings? Even in this talk, the emotions are in Ciara’s voice, not Amanda’s. —QL

I see a lot of myself in Ciara, as a fellow Black woman who hates crying in front of people, so I’m getting emotional watching her cry as she recalls seeing her mom get through romantic turmoil to become an independent single mom, and wanting that resilience for Amanda. Amanda’s reaction also seems like true remorse. But Amanda’s reasoning being a constant I didn’t think this far…it’s no wonder that fans have been shouting from the rooftops that Ciara deserved so much more. —QL

I have never heard the words “beta blockers” more than in the past three weeks. I still don’t really know what they are. But it seems very, very important that West does admit to taking one, after Andy points out that he and Amanda have been the least emotional participants in this entire reunion. —QL

At this point, a live-blog of this reunion could just be “This is so sad” over and over, but Kyle and Amanda’s hug killed me. Hearing their heartbeats over the mics…There was more love in that moment than when current partners West and Amanda were questioned on whether they were in love. —QL

I admittedly thought that it was a bit much when some fans crowned Lindsay the MVP of the reunion after Part 1… I stand corrected. I don’t think that Ciara, who’s closest to the situation, could get away with refusing to let go and vocalizing her confusion at all of West and Amanda’s half-answers and lack of introspection in this entire reunion, and consideration for the entire cast's feelings throughout their relationship. Sometimes we need someone further away to give their "birds-eye view." Time to add “Andy, I didn’t learn anything” to the Bravo Hall of Fame. —QL Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke at the reunion. (Image credit: Clifton Prescod/Bravo)