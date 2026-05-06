Reality TV fans, we're now less than a month away from a new season of Love Island USA. For the past two years, the Peacock dating show has grown into a cultural phenomenon, with iconic friendships like PPG and catchy memes like "Mamacita" becoming inescapable online. Last year saw the U.S. series reach its highest highs—Nicolandria's romance, Amaya Papaya's soundbites, 2025's most-watched show—and its lowest lows—racism scandals and toxic fandom behavior. If you're like me, LIUSA season 7 left you quite exhausted and a little wary: What can season 8 possibly have in store?

For everyone counting down the days until the Fiji villa opens its doors, we're tracking all the breaking news about Love Island USA season 8 so far, from this year's release schedule to when we may meet the new Islanders.

Love Island USA season 7 was the most-watched original series on streaming in all of 2025. (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

When will 'Love Island USA' season 8 start?

Peacock has announced that the Love Island USA season 8 will air on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. This will mark the second year that LIUSA begins on the first Tuesday in June.

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Last year, the season 7 premiere hit a speed bump when the episode was delayed on Peacock for 40 minutes. Fingers crossed that season 8's debut will run smoothly.

What is the release schedule for 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Love Island is notorious for its jaw-dropping release schedule: New episodes hit streaming nearly every day of the week at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with the series filmed as close to real-time as possible. (There's only a one-to-two-day delay between events occurring in Fiji and hitting our screens.)

This year, LIUSA season 8 will release episodes every single day of the first full week of streaming; following June 9, episodes will arrive every day except Wednesdays. On Saturdays, the series airs Love Island Aftersun—a companion show featuring unseen footage and interviews with dumped Islanders.

As for the length of season 8, LIUSA typically doesn't confirm the finale date until midway through the run. Both seasons 6 and 7 ran for 36 episodes (not counting the reunion), so it's likely that season 8 will end around July 12.

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For season 8, Love Island USA will return to Fiji. (Image credit: Ben Symons/PEACOCK)

Who is in the 'Love Island USA' season 8 cast?

Unfortunately for impatient fans, Love Island USA is notorious for keeping cast members under wraps until a few days before the series premiere. Season 7's cast wasn't revealed until May 29, five days before the season began, so barring major changes, we're expecting season 8's cast to be revealed very close to the premiere date.

Who will host 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix will return to host Love Island USA season 8 for her third consecutive year. She'll also be joined once again by comedian Iain Stirling and his iconic narration.

Speaking with Marie Claire ahead of season 8, Madix dished about the upcoming season—as much as she could, since the show's producers were still building the cast. "This happens in such real-time with Love Island, I don't even think they know a lot of stuff to be able to tell me," Madix said. "I'm excited we're going to be back in Fiji, and I think we're going to be in the same villa. I'm really excited to learn who the cast is going to be, but I'm probably going to be finding out about that a day before the world does. I'm living it along with you guys."

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Is there a trailer for 'Love Island USA' season 8?

The first teaser for Love Island USA season is here! Peacock posted a short clip on May 6, in which weather forecaster Ariana Madix alerts that a major Love Island heatwave is heading our way. Surprisingly, the teaser ends with the host promising the show's "hottest summer yet," before the camera cuts to a handsome, swimsuit-clad man wearing headphones and holding a clipboard. "See?" Ariana adds.

Could this unnamed PA be one of season 8's Islanders? There's no precedent for LIUSA debuting a cast member in a teaser; as Redditors pointed out, last year's promotions seemed to include only Ariana and hired actors. However, the mystery man did ID himself in the post's comments on Instagram. According to his own page, Seth Wilmoth is a fitness influencer who recently ran 13 marathons across 13 different ecoregions in California. Peacock has not confirmed that he's a cast member, but an early Islander reveal, if real, would signal that season 8 is gearing up to surprise us.

We'll be updating this breakdown as developments continue.

TOPICS Reality TV