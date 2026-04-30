It's official: Bravo's new series In the City will be required viewing for everyone who's dedicated their feeds to following "Scamanda."

Since Amanda Batula and West Wilson went public with their romance, sending the internet and Bravoverse ablaze, the fate of the all-new Summer House spinoff has been a bit uncertain. But now we know that, not only will the show about the N.Y.C.-based cast—including Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Lindsay Hubbard—continue to air in May as planned, but it will also include recent footage captured amid the ongoing drama surrounding Amanda and West.

In an April 29 interview with The Ankler, Bravo chairman Frances Berwick confirmed that the network did, in fact, pick up cameras after Amanda and West confirmed their relationship on March 31. Though In the City concluded filming before the pair's announcement, the spinoff's premiere is now set to include footage addressing the drama, a la how Vanderpump Rules tackled "Scandoval."

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"In the City, which launches in a couple weeks, you’ll see in the first episode we have a new scene that we shot with a couple of the cast members," Berwick revealed, per Us Weekly.

Before this news, In the City was not expected to include scenes reflecting the aftermath of "Scamanda." The spinoff was reportedly filmed in early fall 2025 and was expected to center on the dissolution of Amanda and Kyle's marriage. (The spouses announced their divorce in mid-January.)

(Image credit: Kareem Black/Bravo)

Despite initial fan excitement that the footage could highlight the cast's reactions to West and Amanda's betrayal of their co-stars (and exes and friends), Kyle and Ciara Miller, questions remain just how much was filmed in the immediate aftermath and will make it to air.

“We did pick up [cameras] there, but we just didn’t feel like that was the right thing to do on Summer House,” Berwick explained to The Ankler.

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She added, "It does come back to the emotional well-being of the cast members, and we didn’t think that was right. We did take a beat before we covered that. And that was obviously in the [Summer House season 10] reunion last week; as everyone now knows, we taped the reunion last week."

It is also unclear whether Ciara or West will appear in the new footage, as neither is included in the official cast of In the City. While West makes a short appearance in the In the City trailer, Ciara has only hinted at the possibility of making a cameo.

In addition to Kyle, Amanda, and Lindsay, the main cast of In the City includes Summer House alum Danielle Olivera, as well as Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel.

In the City is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET, following the season 10 finale of Summer House.

TOPICS Reality TV