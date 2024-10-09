Becky G Shares What Music Shaped Her—And What's on Her Playlist Now
With her new album 'Encuentros' out soon, the Latin star opens up about her musical preferences for the 'Marie Claire' series "Listen Up."
Becky G’s childhood memories came “flooding back” while making her latest album Encuentros.
The Latin music star performs in regional Mexican on her forthcoming record—the music she grew up hearing at family gatherings and while visiting relatives in Jalisco, Mexico. It marks her second effort in the genre, following last year’s Esquinas. The 2023 LP was meant to be a stand-alone tribute to her grandparents, but reconnecting with the sounds from her youth only inspired her further.
Feeling compelled to write more about her family, past, and heartbreak, 2024's Encuentros became its own emotional project. The musician tells Marie Claire she addressed “deep grief” and emotional breakthroughs while writing the songs that became her fourth record. Ultimately, she says the album “healed [her] inner child.”
Encuentros also arrives as regional Mexican music has been experiencing a mainstream moment, becoming a force on global charts (thanks to both hitmakers like Peso Pluma and rising names like Ángela Aguilar). Becky G—who debuted as a rapper in 2013 and shifted her focus to Latin music just three years later with her first Spanish-language single “Sola”—couldn’t be more thrilled at the forefront of this trend.
“I’ve always championed our music to get the recognition it deserves. So when I get to make my dream of bringing my regional Mexican music projects a reality, it means the world, especially with all the love I receive in turn.”
She points to her recent Latin Grammy nomination for “Por El Contrario” off Esquinas as a full-circle, “pinch me” moment in her career. “It’s amazing to see our culture resonate with so many people and to play a role in this movement.”
With Encuentros out on October 10 (via Kemosabe/RCA Records/Sony Music Latin) and a tour set to follow this fall, Becky G opened up to Marie Claire about the Latin music that raised her, what song from Euphoria pumps her up, and her dreams of a Sabrina Carpenter collaboration.
The first album I ever bought was [the 1999 self-titled debut album from] Christina Aguilera, and "Genie in a Bottle" immediately stood out. I had it on repeat for months after. I can still picture myself sitting in front of the TV, watching the music video on MTV like it was yesterday. It’s one of those core memories.
I had a lot of inspirations growing up, but if I had to pick one, it would definitely be Selena Quintanilla. Now that I’m older, I feel like I relate to her even more. She was a Mexican-American singer who was so real about her experience; she spoke Spanglish, and in every song, [in] every performance, she just embodied our culture and rhythm.
And then there were artists like Jenni Rivera. Jenni, especially, was always playing at my uncles’ asados. She was one of my mom’s favorite artists, so I pretty much grew up listening to her all the time.
My most recent one is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet.
My entry into regional Mexican music definitely stems from my childhood. I’d always sing with the mariachi or conjuntos at family parties, so I knew it would be part of my life. Then, Latin pop came into the picture, and I started looking up to icons like Selena and Christina Aguilera.
When I got my start in music, I had a lot of people tell me that if I wanted to make it, I had to stay in one lane. Let’s not forget I got signed as a rapper singing in English—and I did enjoy that era, as well—but I knew I wanted to explore more. Thankfully, I learned early on that that isn’t true. I can represent both sides, like a true 200-percenter—embracing my roots and showing that I belong to both cultures. It feels like the best of both worlds.
I wish I could have been older to fully appreciate the golden era of R&B in the '90s and early 2000s. I was too young to really soak it all in. Artists like Lauryn Hill, Sade, Aaliyah, and Mariah Carey were creating music that shaped the culture in such a powerful way. R&B has been a huge influence on my career; maybe one day I’ll explore that genre more through one of my own projects.
"Amor de los Dos" by Vicente Fernández and Alejandro Fernández is one of my all-time favorites. My grandfather (Papi) taught me that song, and I still love singing it with mariachi. The lyrics are beautiful, and it’s such a powerful piece.
Not to brag, but there are a few older pieces of my own that have a lot of significance because my little brother designed them.
I’ve been really fortunate to collaborate with some of my idols, colleagues, and friends, and I love that those opportunities have come naturally. There are still so many artists I’d love to work with, but if I had to pick, I’d say Sabrina Carpenter or maybe artists like [the Mexican singer] HUMBE, [American regional Mexican singer] Xavi, or this new Latin artist, Kapo.
In no particular order, I’d definitely have my girls KAROL G and Tyla on there. I'd want icons like Shakira and Gloria Estefan to bring that timeless energy, I’d bring back legends like Selena and Juan Gabriel for some nostalgia. And throw in some rising stars like Peso Pluma [and] Xavi to keep it fresh.
One of my favorite movies of all time is Titanic, so the top tear needle drop would be [Céline Dion's] "My Heart Will Go On." The scene is so romantic, they are falling in love and then the melody starts.
It really depends on the vibe! Sometimes it’s '90s hip hop, like 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, or I also love putting on Christina Aguilera’s [self-titled] album, Tyla, Jenni Rivera, and Selena.
I usually turn to "Cruz de Olvido" by Vicente Fernández or [my song] "QUERIDO ABUELO." Both of those songs remind me of my abuelo, who was such a huge part of my life. Whenever I hear them, I can’t help but miss him and hope I’m making him proud. They just hit differently and help me process those emotions.
I usually prefer to just vibe out and let someone else do the DJing, but if I got handed the aux cord at a party, I’d play something classic like "Como La Flor." Everyone knows it, and it’s the kind of song that gets everyone singing.
Right now, I’m listening to my upcoming album ENCUENTROS in the car. It helps me catch any last-minute touches I should add and helps me envision how people will vibe with the music. I swear, I get some of my best ideas while driving!
["Mount Everest" by] Labyrinth [from] Euphoria gets me in the zone. “Mount Everest ain’t got shit on me."
I feel like my music is for everyone, and that’s what I strive for; Whether you’re seeking a safe space to be your most authentic self or turning to music for healing.
Right now, the song that really captures where I’m at is "Otro Capítulo" from my new album Encuentros. I’m feeling inspired, hopeful, and ready to turn the page to this next chapter of my life. It's all about embracing what’s to come.
