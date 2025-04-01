Selena Gomez Shares What She Finds "Addictive" About Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been all over the place promoting their new album, I Said I Love You First, and telling cute stories from the relationship that inspired the music. And while they've done a lot of joint interviews, in one the latest, Gomez was on her own, sharing what she admires most about her partner.

On the SiriusXM show TikTok Radio, Gomez was asked about working with Blanco on the album, which is her first since 2020's Rare. Gomez shared that she was "stuck musically" and that it was "wonderful" to work with her music producer fiancé.

"He did an incredible job, and I respect him so much, and he just has excellent taste," the 32-year-old singer said. "Telling him my stories, and him telling me about his past and his stories, it was really special, so we combined it and made an album."

Host Chris Olsen is noted that collaborating in this way is not something that most couples get to do, and it must have helped them become even closer.

"It’s Benny’s confidence," Gomez responded. "That kind of energy is so addictive to be around." She added, "I just love him, that’s all."

Selena Gomez Calls Benny Blanco's Energy "Addictive To Be Around" - YouTube Watch On

Gomez and Blanco—who announced their engagement in December 2024—have both been very outspoken with praise for one another. In a joint interview with Interview magazine in February, Blanco said of Gomez, "She’s like my fucking heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, 'How did we not figure this out sooner?' I’m 36 years old."

In the same interview, Gomez said of the "Love Yourself" songwriter, "I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben. He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."

So, let there be no doubt, they're on the same page: Really, really obsessed with each other.