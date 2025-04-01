Selena Gomez Shares What She Finds "Addictive" About Benny Blanco
They can't stop, won't stop complimenting each other.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been all over the place promoting their new album, I Said I Love You First, and telling cute stories from the relationship that inspired the music. And while they've done a lot of joint interviews, in one the latest, Gomez was on her own, sharing what she admires most about her partner.
On the SiriusXM show TikTok Radio, Gomez was asked about working with Blanco on the album, which is her first since 2020's Rare. Gomez shared that she was "stuck musically" and that it was "wonderful" to work with her music producer fiancé.
"He did an incredible job, and I respect him so much, and he just has excellent taste," the 32-year-old singer said. "Telling him my stories, and him telling me about his past and his stories, it was really special, so we combined it and made an album."
Host Chris Olsen is noted that collaborating in this way is not something that most couples get to do, and it must have helped them become even closer.
"It’s Benny’s confidence," Gomez responded. "That kind of energy is so addictive to be around." She added, "I just love him, that’s all."
Gomez and Blanco—who announced their engagement in December 2024—have both been very outspoken with praise for one another. In a joint interview with Interview magazine in February, Blanco said of Gomez, "She’s like my fucking heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, 'How did we not figure this out sooner?' I’m 36 years old."
In the same interview, Gomez said of the "Love Yourself" songwriter, "I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben. He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
So, let there be no doubt, they're on the same page: Really, really obsessed with each other.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Introducing Gap's Red Carpet Sister Brand
Creative director Zac Posen unveiled GapStudio, a twist on classics that's already A-list approved.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kim Cattrall’s Secret to a Refreshed Morning Gives Her Goosebumps
It's "invigorating."
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Acne Doesn’t Stand a Chance Against My (Somewhat Chaotic) Morning Routine
Keep the texture and irritation at bay with these editor-vetted items.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Selena Gomez Says She’s "Excited" to Become a Mom Someday in Joint Interview with Benny Blanco
According to her fiancé, she likes kids better than adults.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Swift Ended Her 100-Day Instagram Hiatus to Support Selena Gomez — and Possibly Share a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Easter Egg
Why some fans think the post is a sign that long-awaited re-recording of 'Reputation' is (finally) coming soon.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Fans Think Selena Gomez’s New Songs "You Said You Were Sorry" and "How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten" Are About Justin Bieber
The songs have lyrics like "happy without you," and \201cyou’re so embarrassing."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Wore Disguises on Their "Best Date Ever"
If you thought you saw Selena at the Santa Monica Pier two years ago, this one's for you.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Felt Embarrassed at One of Taylor Swift’s Parties
"It was kind of cute, but I was mortified."
By Lia Beck Published
-
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Considered Breaking Up for One Big Reason
"I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not."
By Lia Beck Published
-
Selena Gomez Just Sold a $3,000 Benny Blanco Ring to a Fan for $12
Someone now owns Selena's diamonds, NBD.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Lautner Defends Ex Selena Gomez Against "Cruel" Body Shamers
"You can never please everyone nor should you have to."
By Lia Beck Published