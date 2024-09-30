Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' Tour Lace Jumpsuit by Patou Is the Peak of Lingerie Dressing
It took 60 hours to sew on the sequins by hand.
As a fan of both shimmery, glitter gel pen pop music and the sequin-coated costumes that stars perform their greatest hits in, it's hard for me to pick a favorite moment from Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour. But if I had to choose one from the sold-out show I attended at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, it's the grand entrance Carpenter makes for her second act wearing a custom lace jumpsuit by Patou.
The Short 'n Sweet Tour is structured like a vintage variety show, complete with cheeky references to '70s ads and a set constructed to resemble a plucky heroine's unrealistically chic penthouse apartment. (The end of the stage's runway is a heart that transforms into a sunken couch, for example.) Naturally, there are over-the-top transitions that put the star's avant-bombshell style on display. At the start of a "Sabrina After Dark" segment, the five-foot-nothing Sabrina Carpenter emerges at the top of a staircase in her custom Patou look. The outfit, styled by Jared Ellner, consists of a lacy, lingerie-inspired jumpsuit with capri-length bottoms and a corseted top set with a demure bow. It's accessorized with over-the-elbow lace gloves and a burgundy feather shawl that's promptly torn off during the first song she sings. ("Feather," of course.)
"Oh, don't make me sing," Carpenter drawls before sauntering down the curved staircase to a jazzy rendition of her 2023 hit. The stage lights refract off two types of lace hand-embellished with sequins in a 60-hour creation process, per notes shared with Marie Claire by Patou. Her lace jumpsuit is also paired with low, glittering, doll-like Mary Janes—an ideal addition both for twirling her way through the choreography and leaning into the throwback themes of the staging.
The whole moment is highly theatrical and self-aware: Obviously Carpenter wants to sing, and wants to stand out from her backup dancers and their relaxed babydoll dresses. It's her tour, after all. I don't have any reason in my real life to burst into a party in black lace lingerie, but Carpenter's confidence made me wish I could.
Carpenter's Patou jumpsuit is bookended by two other revealing looks. She opens the show in a custom Victoria's Secret bodysuit and garters—bedazzled with 150,000 crystals—and ends the performance in a halter-neck column gown that transforms into a matching set, when the longer skirt is ripped off at the start of her hookup-anthem "Juno."
While Carpenter has revealed at least three pastel variations of her first and last two looks across the Short 'n Sweet Tour so far, she's only worn a black lace version of her Patou outfit. There is, however, a color-changing detail those in the floor seats might catch: the delicate bow at the top of her jumpsuit changes colors each show, to match the feather shawl over the top.
Carpenter's lace jumpsuit is her first custom piece by Patou for the tour, helmed by creative director Guillaume Henry. It isn't, however, her first foray into lingerie dressing onstage. The singer is as known for her corset- and lace bustier-forward costumes as her playfully raunchy lyrics. (Google her "Nonsense" outros if you don't know what I mean.) Touring for both Short 'n Sweet and her previous album, emails I can't send, Jared Ellner has styled Carpenter in everything from vintage Victoria's Secret lingerie to custom, heart cut-out corsets by Frolov.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It's Carpenter's affinity for playful yet sophisticated style that resonated with Henry and the Patou team. In fact, he tells Marie Claire that "Sabrina embodies the essence of a Patou girl."
“When we received the request from Sabrina’s stylist, Jared, I was very excited," Henry says. "As a fun anecdote, I was actually on holiday at the time, on a boat to the Faroe Islands, and found myself sketching designs for her in the middle of the ocean. It’s incredibly exciting to see this project come to life and to watch her perform in this custom piece.”
A Patou press release states that creative director Guillaume Henry desires "to dress real women—his friends, colleagues, and the women who inspire him." Now we know Sabrina Carpenter is on the list. And, I can safely guess the label's favorite moment on the Short 'n Sweet Tour is the same as mine.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Princess Kate Is "Amazingly Brave" and "Doing So Well" After Completing Cancer Treatment
Lady Frederick Windsor shared a heartwarming update on the Princess of Wales.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Is Heading on a Solo Trip to Africa in October
The duke will work with his charity Sentebale to highlight youth programs in Lesotho and South Africa.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Absolutely Aces Sabrina Carpenter's Tour Dress Code
The pop star danced her heart out from box seats in a sheer sequin mini.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Aces Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short 'n Sweet' Tour Dress Code in a Sheer Sequin Skater Dress
The pop star danced her heart out from box seats in a sheer sequin mini.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Serves Victorian Girl on Vacation in a Sheer Loewe Hoop Skirt Borrowed Directly from the Paris Runway
The Emmy winner pulled her dress two days after its runway debut.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This Gucci Bag Starring in Fashion Week Street Style Isn't an Accident
No wonder this Gucci silhouette is all over fashion month.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Own Face on a Beaded Strapless Balmain Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Her custom piece features her profile rendered in thousands of beads.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Wraps Herself in a DHL Tape Mini Dress for Vetements's Paris Fashion Week Runway
She's packed up like an order from The RealReal.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Windbreaker Trend's Spring 2025 Comeback Will Blow You Away
Designers want to blow you away.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Amal Clooney Shuts Down the Albies Red Carpet in a Plunging Versace Gown
She shut down her latest red carpet in a stunning black gown.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Paris Navy Suit Dress and Gucci Equestrian Bag Are My Ideal Fall Work Outfit
In fact, she uncovered my entire ideal fall work outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Published