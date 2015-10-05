Sam Smith's Bond Theme Music Video Is Here, Will Give You Chills

Updated, 10/5: Coinciding with Global James Bond Day (the anniversary of when Dr. No hit theaters), Sam Smith has unveiled the music video for "Writing's On The Wall." Shot in Rome, the downcast, yet powerful visuals feature the soulful crooner standing in front of a line of caskets draped in Union Jack flags, as well as footage of Mr. Bond himself Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci in scenes from Spectre. Watch it in full below:

Original Post, 9/25: Perhaps just as important as who plays James Bond or his Bond Girl(s) is the voice behind the series' theme songs. With predecessors such as Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney & Wings, Adele, and Carly Simon, it's a high honor and one that has officially been bestowed upon Sam Smith for the latest incarnation of the 007 series Spectre.

Smith's ballad, "Writing's On The Wall," premiered on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw earlier today, and features his signature soulful, core-shaking vocals, as well as his bold, romantically-charged lyrics: I want to feel love, run through my blood/ Tell me is this where I give it all up? / For you I have to risk it all / Cause the writing's on the wall.

While we can't say it's the runway hit that was Adele's "Skyfall," the all-or-nothing ballad is not number one on iTunes in the UK for nothing and will still make you feel all the feels, so give it a listen below:

