The 13 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

You'd think the purpose of a music video would be to add another layer of meaning to the sound and lyrics. But sometimes, the point is to have a bunch of celebrities pour suspiciously watery milk on their spandex-bound bodies, because that is...provocative. Here, 13 of the sexiest, steamiest visuals to ever appear on TRL (what a time you were, late '90s, what a time) or, now, YouTube.