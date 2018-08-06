2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
The 13 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Rihanna is in all of them. Only sort of kidding.

You'd think the purpose of a music video would be to add another layer of meaning to the sound and lyrics. But sometimes, the point is to have a bunch of celebrities pour suspiciously watery milk on their spandex-bound bodies, because that is...provocative. Here, 13 of the sexiest, steamiest visuals to ever appear on TRL (what a time you were, late '90s, what a time) or, now, YouTube.

1 D'Angelo, "Untitled (How Does It Feel)"

Notes: It is literally just D'Angelo standing there singing, but is that not enough? (If that's not enough, he's also the opposite of fully clothed.)

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

2 Britney Spears, "Toxic"

Notes: The one that makes all your friends go "Please, no" when it comes on and you start trying to recreate the choreography. Also known as the one with the crystal bodysuit.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

3 Beyoncé, "Partition"

Notes: Beyoncé wears loads of sparkly, skimpy outfits and dances. We could've stopped anywhere in that sentence, and this video would still be on this list.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

4 Nelly, "Hot in Herre"

Notes: A classic tune about a perfectly natural and logical response to being in a warm environment.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

5 Rihanna, "S&M"

Notes: What did you think it was going to be about?

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

6 Beyoncé, "Drunk in Love"

Notes: Bey in a bikini, looking at Jay-Z like she wants to do unspeakable things to him. How could it get hotter?

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

7 Shakira feat. Rihanna, "Can't Remember to Forget You"

Notes: Two extremely sexy ladies lean against walls seductively.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

8 Kanye West, "Fade"

Notes: Teyana Taylor brings it and then some in this Flashdance-inspired workout video.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

9 Jennifer Lopez feat. Iggy Azalea," Booty"

Notes: Butts. Oiled-up butts. Butts barely contained by swimsuit bottoms. Butts everywhere.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

10 Selena Gomez, "Hands to Myself"

Notes: A Fatal Attraction-y video in which Selena Gomez wears lingerie, writhes around on/in bed/in the bath with/without a dude.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

11 The Weeknd, "Earned It"

Notes: While Fifty Shades largely emerged as an inadvertent comedy, the music is killer, especially this song by Abel. It features a cool burlesque routine performed by a bunch of sexy ladies wearing pasties and one suspended from the ceiling trussed up like poultry you want to cook evenly.

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

12 Nicki Minaj, "Anaconda"

Notes: Nicki's video is an ode to backsides everywhere—and to feminism. "At first I’m being sexual with the banana, and then it’s like, ‘Ha-ha, no,'” Nicki told GQ in 2014. “That was important for us to show in the kitchen scene, because it’s always about the female taking back the power, and if you want to be flirty and funny that’s fine, but always keeping the power and the control in everything."

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

13 Fergie, "M.I.L.F.$"

Notes: As you might have guessed from the title and the very specific spelling of it, this song is about women who have had children but are still sexy and fun. Yeah! Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian and Alesandra Ambrosio all star in it, and there are dance numbers and lots of lycra outfits. Fun!

Rating: 🔥🔥🔥

