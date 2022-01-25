Rachel Lindsay Shares Her Favorite Reads in 'Shelf Portrait'
From 'Caste' to 'The Hunting Wives,' the former Bachelorette has an extensive personal library.
Rachel Lindsay wears many hats—she's a former Bachelor contestant, the first Black Bachelorette, an attorney, a TV correspondent, and now a debut author. In Marie Claire’s latest episode of Shelf Portrait—in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries—Lindsay gave us a tour of her collection, one that's just as eclectic as she is.
Lindsay begins the video by sharing some of her childhood reads, including Anne Terry White's George Washington Carver and Mildred D. Taylor's Roll of Thunder, Hear Me Cry. She loves Trevor Noah's Born a Crime and Michelle Obama's Becoming—two biographies she's recently read—as well as Greg McKeown's Essentialism and Christina Dalcher's Vox (she says the latter is very relevant to what's going on in our society today).
Two books Lindsay's received from exes that she still keeps on her bookshelf? Dale Carnegie's How to Win Friends and Influence People and Michael Eric Dyson's Mercy, Mercy, Me. Those are alongside one of her other favs—May Cobb's The Hunting Wives (she's obsessed with all-things housewives!)—as well as Isabel Wilkerson's Caste and Nikole Hannah-Jones's The 1619 Project: two essential reads.
Toward the end of the video, Lindsay opens up about writing her debut book, Miss Me With That (out January 25), and describes the process as "rigorous." "I knew I always wanted to do a book, especially after doing The Bachelorette," she says. "It's tough. There are so many things that you want to say, but then at the same time you have to be careful to tell your story and not tell someone else's business." It's the first time people will learn Lindsay's full, unedited story.
Watch Lindsay's Shelf Portrait video, below, and then order some of her favorite books for yourself. Lindsay's book, Miss Me With That, is available for purchase now.
-
18 Amazon Lingerie Pieces To Add to Your Cart
From bodysuits to super-sexy three-piece sets.
By Sara Holzman
-
Dark Spot Correctors for Even, Glowing Skin
Bright, even skin, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
How to Get Rid of Facial Hair (If You So Choose)
That is, if you don't want to be friends with peach fuzz anymore.
By Tatjana Freund
-
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3: Everything We Know
There's plenty more in store for Devi next season.
By Neha Prakash
-
The 32 Best Reality Shows of All Time
We were rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!
By Amanda Mitchell
-
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
The viscount and his new love interest will hit your queue in March.
By Andrea Park
-
'Euphoria' Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
New episodes will drop weekly until the end of February.
By Neha Prakash
-
26 Empowering Self-Help Books Every Woman Should Read
Consider them a form of self-care.
By Rachel Epstein
-
The 51 Best Love Songs of All Time
The best, most romantic love songs ever written, spanning every genre.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
2022 Book Releases to Get Excited About
Expect highly-anticipated titles from Emma Straub, Akwaeke Emezi, Rebecca Serle, and more!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The Most Eagerly Anticipated Fiction by Women in 2022
Just in case you needed something to look forward to.
By Jenny Hollander