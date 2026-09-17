Rennae Stubbs Has Thoughts About the U.S. Open's Influencer Controversy

While there was plenty to say about the actual sport at this year's U.S. Open—notably, two American women, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, made it to the women's singles semi-final, while Ben Shelton became the first Black American man to make it to the final since Arthur Ashe over 50 years ago—the tournament also made headlines for another reason. There was an influencer controversy when some attendees caused a commotion by taking photos, including with ring lights, during games.
"I think it's really important to have people that aren't necessarily tennis experts or even interested, quote unquote, in tennis coming,” Stubbs tells editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike at the Asics House of Tennis during the tournament, “because it brings eyeballs to the tennis that we wouldn't have normally, right?"
But, the four-time Olympian goes on, when you're actually there, “have respect for what is happening on the court. That's really important. I'm fine for you being in there ... But at at the end of the day, this is a sporting event that those two competitors that are on that court are working their ass off, and they work their ass off every day to be there and just show them the respect that they deserve."
Stubbs really does think that tennis and influencers can be a great mix, though, and hugely beneficial for the sport. She points to how influencers like Paige Lorenze (who is married to tennis player Tommy Paul) and Morgan Riddle (who was in a relationship with player Taylor Fritz) helped promote the sport with tennis-centric content, covering their lifestyle and talking about what to wear to matches.
Stubbs also mentions Ayan Broomfield, a former player-turned-influencer, who has made it her mission to get more women of color into stadiums—spaces some have felt were inaccessible or where they might not feel welcome.
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"She played tennis at UCLA. She was a very good tennis player in her own right. She travels and is with Francis Tiafoe. And she's bringing so many new eyeballs, particularly women of color, into the sport of tennis and showing them that you can be cool, this is a place where you can be and you are invited into that we are here for you," Stubbs says. "I mean, I can't stress to you enough how important that is."
And the impact of tennis becoming more diverse, and of more people becoming fans, is something she believes will be felt for years to come.
The six-time doubles majors champ continues, "What I've seen, particularly with, obviously, what Venus and Serena [Williams] brought to the sport, and the young women that now play tennis and are really good tennis players that are women of color, and the fact that Francis Tiafoe again is in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, he's only going to bring other young boys of color into tennis. So the more people we have like this in the sport is only going to make the sport better and more interesting."
For more from Stubbs—including what she learned from coaching Serena Williams—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.