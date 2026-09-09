The 2026 US Open became more than just Taylor Townsend's 11th return to the biggest stage in tennis. Before competing against "the best players in the world," Townsend's pre-match style sent a loud-and-clear message to viewers far beyond the court: "[I'm] doing it my way with confidence," she tells Marie Claire over email.
As a longtime tennis star with three Grand Slam doubles titles to her name, Townsend initially took her on-court outfits "into my own hands" last year: "I’m No. 2 in the world in doubles, and I still don’t have a clothing sponsor,” she said at the 2025 French Open. Instead of signing with an athletic label, Townsend debuted her own tennis attire branded with a "TT" logo.
Fast forward to the 2026 US Open, and her looks told an even bigger story.
"This collection represents where I am personally and professionally...moving towards greatness," Townsend says, referencing the trophy-worthy wardrobe created by her stylist, J. Bolin, and designer Anthony Lattimore. "There is not one person who will have on what I’m wearing, and I’ve always been different like that, even as a child."
After her five-year-old son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, told her to "set the court on fire and wear red," she started the tournament in a crimson tennis dress. The look featured an intricate fringe waistband and black-and-white linework.
"Movement" was the guiding factor for Townsend's US Open outfits. This prompted Bolin to ask himself, "How do we bring movement to someone who is already doing a lot of moving on the court, without it being distracting?" His answer? Three Fs: fluidity, fashion, and functionality.
With that in mind, Bolin and Lattimore decorated everything from the sleeves on her warm-up bolero to a full Black Panther-inspired coat with theatrical feathers and fringe.
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When prepping the looks, Bolin also took note of Townsend's affinity for flames (her signature symbol at last year's US Open). He reimagined the motif in a high-fashion way with splashes of red and orange.
From a functionality standpoint, Bolin ensured the flexible fabrics were as durable as possible before the designer started sewing them down. "It got as [meticulous] as the kind of threading [we used], which had to have the same stretch as the actual fabric," Bolin says.
Sadly, Townsend's US Open outfits took their final bow on Sept. 6, when Aryna Sabalenka won the fourth-round singles match. She went out on top in "The Blackout" look, complete with a quarter-zip tennis dress and an oversized fringe coat.
"I loved every single look, but [the] black [one] was my most dramatic and reminded me of Black Panther," she says. "It was fitting to play Aryna," which she called a "fun fight" between the Panther and the Tiger.
Townsend grew up on the US Open court, becoming the world's top-ranked junior player at 16 years old. So, she's no stranger to the attention that the tournament brings. "I think she goes against the odds of what people say, and she stood the test of people criticizing her size," Bolin says, acknowledging the intense public scrutiny she has faced.
Early on in her tennis career, the United States Tennis Association stopped financing her tournament appearances to "make sufficient progress in slimming down," according to the Wall Street Journal. "When I have people telling me that the...progression of my pro career is incumbent upon losing weight or fitting into a stigma, and having to deal with that on a worldwide stage was very very hard," Townsend said on The Pivot Podcast last year. "It's even been an evolution of finding my fashion and being comfortable in clothes [because] I used clothes to hide."
Setting aside all of the style Grand Slams, “Taylor is a movement," Bolin says. "She's creating a lane for other women of color or people that may have curves, showing them [that] they can, too." Townsend considers herself a "rising phoenix." She adds, "Even though it’s a mythical creature, it represents where I am in life."
"For so long I’ve been told to 'do this, act like her, don’t do this, you’re too much of this, or [you're] not good enough,'" Townsend says. "[My outfits] make me feel amazing—and like I can express myself freely." Now, 14 years into her legendary tennis career, "I’m finally free of the bondage of what others want me to be."
Townsend returns to the US Open doubles semifinals on Sept. 9.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.