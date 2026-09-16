Prince William Has Borrowed One Subtle Gesture from Mom Princess Diana to Connect With the Public, Says Body Language Expert

Prince William was all smiles on September 15 when he met fans gathered in Princetown, England after announcing the launch of a £250,000 community-led fund. While greeting members of the public, the Prince of Wales appeared to be using the same trick that his mother, Princess Diana, once employed while speaking to people—and body language expert Darren Stanton says it creates “a stronger sense of connection.”
William, who inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall from King Charles, is using funds from the Duchy of Cornwall to support projects delivering lasting social, economic and environmental benefits for local people across Princetown and the surrounding Dartmoor area. Stanton says that “what really stands out” from the event is how Prince William interacted with members of the public.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the body language expert shares that 6’3 William takes after his mother, who was also exceptionally tall at 5’10. “He has a naturally tall frame, but what’s interesting is that he often reduces his height when speaking to people,” Stanton says.
“It’s a very subtle gesture, but it’s something Princess Diana was also known for doing, lowering herself slightly so that people feel more comfortable and creating a stronger sense of connection rather than towering over them,” Stanton adds.
At 5'9, Princess Kate also uses the same trick when speaking with people, and she's often spotted leaning over or kneeling down when interacting with the public.
Reflecting on William's appearance in Princetown, Stanton says that the future King appeared "relaxed and open," noting that the prince is "very comfortable moving through the crowd without creating a physical barrier between himself and the public."
LikeDiana, Stanton says that Prince William shows "a real sense that he is happy to engage with people directly."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.