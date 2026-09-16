Daisy Edgar-Jones Salutes the Military Jacket Trend on the 'Sense and Sensibility' Press Tour

On September 16, Edgar-Jones embarked on her first full day of Sense and Sensibility eventsbefore the Jane Austen novel's U.K. theatrical release on Sept. 25. (It's coming to the U.S. on October 16.) What better place to begin the press tour than in England?
Looking every bit a London cool-girl, Edgar-Jones visited the BBC Radio 1 show in a full McQueen outfit from the Spring 2026 show. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, let the cropped ivory jacket do all the talking, pairing it with a barely visible bustier, low-rise jeans, and pointy white pumps.
While the shoulder-padded brocade style was missing the official military epaulettes, its torso was adorned with rows of silver ribbon bands (which typically represent the medals and awards bestowed upon a service member). It also boasted the signature stand collar.
This style of military outerwear is often referred to as the Napoleon jacket, named after Napoleon Bonaparte and inspired by French military uniforms in the late 18th century. Throughout modern history, everyone from Michael Jackson and Jimi Hendrix to Kate Moss and Cynthia Erivo has recycled the design in modern ways. As recently as 2026, Dior, McQueen, Khaite, and Ann Demeulemeester have reclaimed it as a fixture of high fashion for spring and fall.
Edgar-Jones is the latest A-lister to join the military jacket army in 2026, following Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Robbie. Early in the year, the Wuthering Heights actor saluted the trend in London, wearing a black-and-gold jacket from the same McQueen collection. She paired her jacket with black jeans, pointy pumps, and a leather clutch.
Just last week at New York Fashion Week, the silhouette resurfaced in Ralph Lauren's front row. Erivo watched the Spring 2027 fashion show in a black take on the trend, featuring subtle splashes of tomato red (the street style circuit's leading It color) along the collar and cuffs.
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While military jackets aren't as universal as, say, a trench or a duffle coat, that's not to say they're reserved for the runway or a high-profile press tour: Zara, Mango, and Rag & Bone have recently released Napoleon-style silhouettes. So, before heading to your local theater to watch Sense and Sensibility, make method dressers like Edgar-Jones proud and shop similar jackets below.
Shop the Military Jacket Trend Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Zara
ZW Collection Frog Fastening Jacket
MANGO
Fitted Jacket With Band Collar
MANGO
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
Free People
Cloud Nine Ruffle Band Jacket
Mint Velvet
Contrast Military Jacket
Rag & Bone
Mercer Regalia Wool Long Sleeve Blazer
Khaite
York Jacket With Cord Embroidery in Black and Gold
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.