Marie Claire brought its Power Play dinner series to the U.S. Open for the first time last week, gathering women across sports, media, fashion, and culture at Wild Cherry in New York’s West Village.
From its home inside the historic Cherry Lane Theatre, the restaurant made for a very old-New-York setting to talk about the future of women in sports. Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike co-hosted the evening with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, whom she introduced as “my doubles partner.”
The idea behind the night, dubbed “In Her Court,” was simple enough: bring together women whose relationship to sports extends well beyond what happens on the court.
“Sports have this unique and incredible ability to bring people off the sidelines and together in a way that often leads to change,” Ogunnaike told the room. “Because of tennis, we have Billie Jean King and Serena Williams. Which is to say, we’re having conversations about equal pay and representation and maternal health. We have Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend. Which is to say we’re having conversations about mental health and the juggle of motherhood and work.”
That’s exactly the kind of influence Power Play was built to gather around. “I mean, what gifts the game has given us,” she continued. “It doesn’t just inspire—it’s paved the way for real progress.”
And while athletes may be the most visible women in sports, they’re far from the only ones shaping it. “There are influencers and WAGS. There are coaches and business executives. Agents and superfans,” Ogunnaike said.
But for all the celebratory trappings, Ogunnaike was clear that the dinner was meant to do more than mark the beginning of the tournament.
“Yes, we can sip our honey deuces—and please do, eat, drink, and be merry—but really, it’s about creating a space for us to come together, to have important conversations and to get inspired to use our voices to reshape culture,” she said.
Or, put a little more simply: “We’re plotting and planning in here, you all.”
Noor Ibrahim is the deputy editor at Marie Claire, where she commissions, edits, and writes features across politics, career, and money in all their modern forms. She’s always on the hunt for bold, unexpected stories about the power structures that shape women’s lives—and the audacious ways they push back. Previously, Noor was the managing editor at The Daily Beast, where she helped steer the newsroom’s signature mix of scoops, features, and breaking news. Her reporting has appeared in The Guardian,TIME,andForeign Policy, among other outlets. She holds a master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School.