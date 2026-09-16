Even before the first official New York Fashion Week show, it was off to the races (no, runways) for Team Marie Claire. Everyone from the editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike to the deputy director of social media Christina Dambrosio brushed elbows with celebrities, served looks on the sidelines, and applauded Spring/Summer 2027 shows from American brands, both storied and burgeoning.
For our editors, Fashion Month began on the guest lists of Cult Gaia and Coach: Dambrosio and the associate social media editor, Ashlyn Delaney, spotted Katie Holmes in an all-black look at Cult Gaia and Elle Fanning in leopard at Coach. Once Coach closed the curtain on its 85th birthday party (with the gift of a new It bag), the interim senior fashion news editor, Irina Grechko, zoomed to Henry Zankov's artistic director debut at Diane von Furstenberg. She called the collection an "explosion of color, movement, and joy," but half a day later at Kallmeyer, the energy shifted to spotlight "understated confidence rather than excess," according to senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva.
Believe it or not, the aforementioned recaps are only from the first 48 hours. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Marie Claire's favorite New York Fashion Week shows during the S/S 2027 season. And stay tuned for our reactions to Simone Rocha in London, the runway debut of Moschino's new designers in Milan, and Jonathan Anderson's return to Paris Fashion Week.
"In Brandon Maxwell's show notes, he shared that this collection represents greater ease and honesty, two attributes I've looked for in not just my clothes but my life, especially as I've gotten older! The designs were sporty, city-inspired, and easy, yet elegant. Everything I look for in a wardrobe."—Nikki Ogunnaike, editor-in-chief
Altuzarra's New York Fashion Week Show
"My favorite show at Fashion Week was Altuzarra. The barn jacket is everywhere right now, but Altuzarra made it feel like more than another trend piece. It was fashionified, belted but undone, and layered over enormous crinoline skirts. Joseph Altuzarra is great at designing clothes that feel romantic and personal, but you can also move through real life in them."—Sara Holzman, style director
Diane von Furstenberg's New York Fashion Week Show
"As someone who both spent my first paycheck on a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress when I moved to New York 15 years ago and has been enjoying the meteoric rise of Henry Zankov's knitwear-centric brand in the last few years, the designer's debut for the label was one of my most anticipated shows of the season. It didn't disappoint: From the opening wrap dress (pictured above) to the Studio 54-inspired looks that I could imagine Dame Diane wearing in the late '70s, the newest DVF collection was an explosion of color, movement, and joy."—Irina Grechko, interim senior fashion news editor
Kallmeyer's New York Fashion Week Show
"I love Kallmeyer’s Spring 2027 collection for the way it captures a distinctly modern femininity—assured, pragmatic, and sensual without ever feeling overly considered. The clothes embody the woman I want to dress like now: someone who moves effortlessly between work, motherhood, dinner, and everything in between, relying on impeccable tailoring and understated confidence rather than excess."—Cortne Bonilla-Oliva, senior shopping editor
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Simkhai's New York Fashion Week Show
"Not only does Simkhai SS27 feel fresh and innovative, but it also feels distinctly wearable. The pieces have structure without feeling stiff, and I was especially drawn to the collection’s reimagined takes on the 'jeans and a top' combo. Surprisingly, it was the pops of primary color that caught my eye most, infusing an unexpected element of fun into the pieces."—Christina Dambrosio, deputy director of social media
Eckhaus Latta's New York Fashion Week Show
"Thanks to J.Crew's new collaboration with Eckhaus Latta, the bicoastal brand's Spring/Summer 2027 show became a can't-miss event on my calendar. Hours after news of the 'unpretentious' partnership broke online, lead designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta debuted a blend of eccentric textures, layered shirts straight out of the 2000s, and tasteful semi-sheer styles. It was a master class in styling minimalist silhouettes with maximalist shades and materials.
The same could be said of the J.Crew x Eckhaus Latta collaboration, which closed the show. Watching the label shift the spotlight to brand-new rugby shirts, skirt sets, and Rollneck sweaters influenced me to place another order."—Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.