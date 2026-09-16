King Charles and Prince William Might Have Different Views About Prince Harry, But They're "In Sync" About One Matter

The King and his heir are "completely united" regarding one thought on the Sussexes.

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Prince William and King Charles talking in blue suits
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a huge step towards reconciliation with King Charles when they brought Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit Highgrove House this summer. But when it comes to brother Prince William, a reunion is likely further off—if one happens at all. However, royal author Russell Myers recently told People magazine that even if The King and the Prince of Wales have different relationships with the Duke of Sussex, they do agree on one major topic.

Harry and Meghan moved back to England on August 26, with the couple announcing they’ll be staying in the U.K. for an extended period as their children attend school. While King Charles is back in contact with his youngest son, the Prince of Wales has not spoken to his brother in years and according to Myers, has no plans to do so.

“William’s view is clear—any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” the William and Catherine author shared. “But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

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But even if The King is happy to see Harry and Meghan again, Myers, who serves as royal editor of the Daily Mirror, says the monarch agrees with Prince William on one point.

“The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” Myers told People. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”

To make that point clear, The King recently issued a letter to U.K. officials reinforcing that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and have no plans to return as full-time working royals. “Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used,” the letter stated.

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Despite the Sussexes remaining non-working royals, their potential appearances at family events could prove to be "incredibly draining" for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as royal historian Amanda Foreman told People. “They will always have to look over their shoulders and factor them in. And all they can do is deflect. Yet, they’ll get lots of jabs and questions: ‘When are you going to make up with your brother?’"

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.