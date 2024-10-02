Reshma Saujani Wants to Have Candid Conversations About Middle Age on Her New Podcast
The Girls Who Code founder is launching "My So-Called Midlife" on October 16.
Reshma Saujani understands a midlife crisis can be an isolating experience for women—so she's changing that.
On October 2, the Girls Who Code and Moms First founder announced she's launching an all-new podcast, "My So-Called Midlife," about embracing middle age. The Lemonada Media project, set to premiere on October 16, will feature Saujani in conversation with successful women from different professional fields as they attempt to "answer the question: Is this it?"
The first two episodes will feature Emmy-winning actress/comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus and economist/author Emily Oster. Additional episodes will drop weekly, with the activist/author/founder joined by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, author Cheryl Strayed, among others.
In a press release, Saujani stated, "Over the past decade, I’ve found myself wondering: Is this a midlife crisis, or something more? 'My So-Called Midlife' is the podcast I wish I’d had as I entered this stage of life."
She continued, "Women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are enigmas in the zeitgeist right now—we’ve accomplished so much, yet we’re still figuring out what the rest of our lives look like. I’m excited to bring this conversation to life with Lemonada Media. I hope this show gives the millions of women who are experiencing midlife alongside me permission to rethink what’s possible and join me in exposing the con we’ve been sold about middle age."
In an audio trailer for the podcast, the host teases what kind of conversations she'll be facilitating. "Isn't this the point in our lives where it should feel good? I mean, we've accomplished big goals, we've done everything we thought we wanted, but you're so bored and unsatisfied. I don't know. It's like every day just feels like Groundhog's Day," she says. "Guess what? You're not alone. Welcome to 'My So-Called Midlife,' a weekly podcast hosted by me, Reshma Saujani. I'm the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, I got a guy I love, two incredible kids, a really cute dog, I've written bestselling books, and I wake up each day wondering, 'Are my best years over?' On this show, we're going to figure out how to just get through it and actually start living it."
The trailer also features snippets of forthcoming guests as they discuss how they coped with a divorce, found new creative outlets, and made career pivots in their middle age. Saujani adds, "Join me each week as I talk to people we know and admire—experts, authors, actors, public figures. Together, we're going to validate our fears, explain our exhaustion, and give tips and tricks on the mundane. This is the new group chat."
"My So-Called Midlife" will be available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, and music, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over eight years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.
