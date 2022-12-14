Are Jawahir and Nick Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Among the gorgeous views and expensive antics of its fourth season, Too Hot to Handle found a couple of genuinely sweet love stories. The season's strongest match was between Jawahir Khalifa, a model from Amsterdam who immediately started breaking rules, and Nick Kisci, an American artist and yogi who spent lots of time meditating. Though Nick had eyes for Jawahir as soon as she set foot on the beach, the firecracker ended up flirting with a few of the guys before Nick caught her eye. Once they paired up, they became the season's biggest rule-breakers, only rivaled by Kayla and Seb (opens in new tab). (For anyone curious, Nawahir racked up $41,000 in fines, while Sayla's rule-breaks totaled $68,000.)

A giant curveball (or "grenade") in the couple's journey came with the arrival of Shawn, a Floridian model who turned Jawahir's eye. The model admitted from the jump that she tended to run from relationships when they get serious, and she fell into old habits when she decided to explore a flirtation with Shawn, even sleeping in his bed one night. Eventually, Lana made Jawahir decide whether to have a romantic dinner with Nick, or Shawn. After some soul searching, Jawahir chose Nick, and opened up to him about her fear of abandonment, which made her push him away before he could hurt her.

"I know I have a connection with you and I know it's real. I look at you and just feel this feeling that I've never had before... I was pushing myself to walk away from you because I'm terrified," she told him.

After the romantic dinner, Jawahir and Nick joined the season's two other couples as finalists for the remaining $89,000 of the original $200,000 pot. The fellow contestants voted, and Jawa and Nick won the season! But the question is, did their relationship survive in the outside world? Read on for what we know so far.

Are Nick and Jawahir still together?

There's always an unspoken rule with reality dating shows that viewers will have to wait a bit after the finale to find out whether the couples are still together. (Shout out to shows like Love Is Blind, where the reunion follows fairly quickly.) Luckily, our favorite rule-breaker has broken the contestant mold and acknowledged that the couples to wait a bit to divulge their status.

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday, Jawahir responded to a fan who asked, "Are you guys still together? I can't keep waiting I can't live like this!" She wrote, "I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes."

(Image credit: Instagram/Jawahir Khalifa)

As for clues, the standard Instagram snooping process is a bit difficult for Nick and Jawahir, mostly cause it seems like Nick isn't that active on the platform. Though he shares plenty of aesthetic snaps, he doesn't follow anyone on the app. However, Jawahir does follow him, and often likes and interacts with his and the other casts' posts.

There's also one very big hit that fans of the couple can hold on to. The show was filmed in early spring 2022, and it appears that Jawahir and Nick immediately went traveling after the show wrapped. The pair both shared Instagram posts from a trip to Indonesia this past April and May, and there's a big hint that they took the trip together. In posts they both shared in early April, they're definitely standing under the same waterfall.

A post shared by Jawahir Khalifa (@jawahirkhalifa) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on