The Cast of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4: Your Guide

Too Hot to Handle has returned just in time for viewers to snuggle up on the couch and dream of warm Caribbean weather. The Netflix reality show is famous for gathering sex-crazed beautiful people and not letting them have sex, as a piece of surveillance tech named Lana tries to turn them from commitment-phobes to vulnerable, monogamous daters.

For their fourth season, the show has raised the stakes, both in its initial false reality show set-up (they even recruited Mario Lopez!) to the prize pot, which has increased to $200,000. The first five episodes dropped on Wednesday, so let's meet the Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast members who will slowly chip at the pot for some very expensive kisses.

Brittan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brittan, 22, is a model born and raised in Hawaii whose name is "like the country, but spelled better." She is "addicted" to sex, hates the term "make love," and says that in 2022, loving casual sex makes her an icon.

Instagram: @brittan_byrd (opens in new tab); TikTok: @brittan_byrd (opens in new tab)

Creed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Creed, 24, is an entrepreneur from Perth, Australia, who grew up working in a spray tan salon. He has more female friends than male friends, which he says is great because he can't live without women. He's also a nerd and a mama's boy, so he can work all the angles while dating.

Instagram: @creedmckinnon (opens in new tab); TikTok: @creedmckinnon (opens in new tab)

Dominique

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dominique, 23, is a student from Colorado who studies software engineering. She says she loves being in a male-dominated field because she enjoys intimidating men with her brains and beauty. She's also looking for a man with big dick energy to go with her big dick energy.

Instagram: @dominiquedefoe (opens in new tab); TikTok: @dominiquedefoe_ (opens in new tab)

James

(Image credit: Netflix)

James, 23, is a physical trainer and basketball player from Hawaii who enjoys offering tourists the" Vacation Penis Package." He's super competitive and loves to win, which is why he can claim to be the best in bed. Also, he shares tons of workouts on Instagram for fitness buffs.

Instagram: @jamespendergrass_ (opens in new tab); TikTok: @james.pendergrass (opens in new tab)

Jawahir

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jawahir, 22, is a model from Amsterdam who speaks several languages and whose ideal type is Michael B. Jordan. She's a sucker for bad boys, though she's sure that her choices are frustrating her ancestors who would want to see her with a good guy. When she discovers the Lana twist, she says that it may be karma.

Instagram: @jawahirkhalifa (opens in new tab); TikTok: @iamjawahirkhalifa (opens in new tab)

Kayla

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kayla, 22, is a model from Los Angeles who knows how to take the perfect selfie. She's a self-proclaimed flirt, player, and heartbreaker, and she describes her ideal type as tall, dark, and handsome. Also, she says that though she resembles Mariah Carey, she cannot sing.

Instagram: @kaylarichart (opens in new tab); TikTok: @kayla_richart (opens in new tab)

Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nick, 28, hails from Michigan and is an artist, model, yogi, and Instagram poet. He's very in touch with his spiritual side and he's good with his hands. (Yes, he's confirmed that's a sex thing.) He also has an open mind, saying he would volunteer to mate with an alien species.

Instagram: @nickkici (opens in new tab); TikTok: @nickkici (opens in new tab)

Nigel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nigel, 29, is an entrepreneur from New Jersey who describes himself as a businessman by day and "Naughty Nigel" by night. He loves being single, thinks about sex all the time, and refuses to tie himself down to one woman. Jury's still out on whether Lana's experiment will change his ways.

Instagram: @nigeleuro_ (opens in new tab); TikTok: @nigel_euro (opens in new tab)

Seb

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seb, 24, is a Scottish racing driver and self-proclaimed jokester. He says that he learned how to chat to girls when he was younger, before he had a glow up, and that now his humor is an advantage in the dating game. He's also really proud of his bum, which he says is “like a girl’s bum.”

Instagram: @sebmelrose (opens in new tab); TikTok: @sebmelrose (opens in new tab)

Sophie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sophie, 22, is an event manager from England. Though she's often compared to Kate Middleton, she describes herself as "equally girly and grubby." She also knows her way around a riding crop, thanks to the pony she had as a girl.

Instagram: @sophiestonehouse (opens in new tab); TikTok: @sophiedeanstonehouse (opens in new tab)