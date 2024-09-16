Anna Sawai Shares First Emmy Win With "Women Who Expect Nothing and Continue to Be an Example for Everyone"

Anna Sawai's breakout performance as Mariko made millions of Shōgun viewers weep. At the 2024 Emmys, she continued to provoke tears and cried herself as she made history at the award show.

The Japanese actress, who became the first Asian performer to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, was already emotional as she took to the stage and then gave one of the most heartfelt speeches of the night.

"I was crying before my name was announced. I'm a mess today," she began. "Thank you to The Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and love."

She continued by showing her gratitude to the team behind the hit period piece based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell. "Thank you to John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin [Marks] and Rachel [Kondo] for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by [Hiroyuki Sanada]—Hiro’s over there," she said while gesturing to her costar who also took home an award for his performance. "He really has open doors and continues to open doors for people like me. Thank you so much. Cosmo [Jarvis], you are the most honest and truthful and no BS actor I know and you made me give my 120 percent."

Anna Sawai is in tears as she makes her way up to the stage, at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

She concluded her speech with a tearful shout-out to her loved ones, and the women who inspire her.

"Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray Mariko," said the star. "This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone. Thank you so much."

Earlier in the evening, Sawai arrived at the 2024 Emmys in the "dress of her dreams," a bright-red strapless gown custom-made by Vera Wang. She opted for a natural makeup look topped off with red blush, paired with an elegant low bun.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anna Sawai poses on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shōgun had already made Emmys history before tonight's primetime ceremony began; last weekend, the FX show picked up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, becoming the most honored single season of television in the awards' 76 years. The show won several more honors at the Primetime Emmys, most notably for lead performers in the drama category for both Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as Outstanding Drama Series.

“[Shōgun] was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect,” Sanada said during his acceptance speech. “Shōgun taught me that when people work together, we can make a miracle. We can create a better future together. Thank you so much!”