Anna Sawai Shares First Emmy Win With "Women Who Expect Nothing and Continue to Be an Example for Everyone"
The 'Shōgun' star made history at the Emmys as the first Asian woman to win Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Anna Sawai's breakout performance as Mariko made millions of Shōgun viewers weep. At the 2024 Emmys, she continued to provoke tears and cried herself as she made history at the award show.
The Japanese actress, who became the first Asian performer to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, was already emotional as she took to the stage and then gave one of the most heartfelt speeches of the night.
"I was crying before my name was announced. I'm a mess today," she began. "Thank you to The Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and love."
She continued by showing her gratitude to the team behind the hit period piece based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell. "Thank you to John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin [Marks] and Rachel [Kondo] for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast led by [Hiroyuki Sanada]—Hiro’s over there," she said while gesturing to her costar who also took home an award for his performance. "He really has open doors and continues to open doors for people like me. Thank you so much. Cosmo [Jarvis], you are the most honest and truthful and no BS actor I know and you made me give my 120 percent."
She concluded her speech with a tearful shout-out to her loved ones, and the women who inspire her.
"Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray Mariko," said the star. "This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone. Thank you so much."
Earlier in the evening, Sawai arrived at the 2024 Emmys in the "dress of her dreams," a bright-red strapless gown custom-made by Vera Wang. She opted for a natural makeup look topped off with red blush, paired with an elegant low bun.
Shōgun had already made Emmys history before tonight's primetime ceremony began; last weekend, the FX show picked up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, becoming the most honored single season of television in the awards' 76 years. The show won several more honors at the Primetime Emmys, most notably for lead performers in the drama category for both Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, as well as Outstanding Drama Series.
“[Shōgun] was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect,” Sanada said during his acceptance speech. “Shōgun taught me that when people work together, we can make a miracle. We can create a better future together. Thank you so much!”
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
