Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
Television's most notable night, the 2024 Emmy Awards, has officially arrived. The 76th annual edition will celebrate the biggest performances the small screen has to offer, from dramas like The Crown and Shōgun to comedies including Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Due to last year's writer's strike, 2023's Emmy awards were delayed to January 2024, which is why this year we get two ceremonies—and double the red carpet looks.
Now that the awards schedule is back on track; there are a ton of award-worthy outfits to fawn over before 2024's red carpet season officially wraps. Olympian Ilona Maher kicked off the night in a glamorous velvet gown, accessorized with her signature bold lipstick. Then along came Molly Gordon of Theater Camp fame in a plunging black bandaged look, which may very well be one of the best looks of the Emmys 2024 red carpet.
What else did your favorite stars wear for TV's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see every 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet look as it hits the carpet.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Sarah Paulson
Sofía Vergara
Nava Mau
Christine Baranski
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Versace
Catherine O'Hara
Brie Larson in Chanel
Elizabeth Debicki
Laura Dern
Nicola Coughlan
Lily Gladstone
Reese Witherspoon
Meryl Streep
Ayo Edebiri in Custom Bottega Veneta
Jennifer Aniston in Oscar de la Renta
Kristen Wiig in Oscar de la Renta
Hannah Einbinder in Custom Louis Vuitton
Jessica Gunning
Janelle James
Carrie Coon in Thom Browne
Niecy Nash-Betts
Diane Lane in Custom Prabal Gurung
Jodie Foster Custom Louis Vuitton
Naomi Watts
Lisa Ann Walter
Mindy Kaling
Eiza Gonzalez in Tamara Ralph
Leslie Bibb
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai in Custom Vera Wang
Gillian Jacobs in Roland Mouret
Marlo Kelly
Aja Naomi King in Giambattista Valli
Saoirse Ronan in Custom Louis Vuitton
Greta Lee in Loewe
Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren
Dakota Fanning in Armani
Quinta Brunson in Georges Chakra Couture
Ella Purnell in Paco Rabanne
Gillian Anderson in Emília Wickstead
Ilona Maher
Molly Gordon
Laverne Cox in Vintage Alexander McQueen and Paco Rabanne
Liza Colón-Zayas in Christian Siriano
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Reese Witherspoon Radiates Nostalgic Old Hollywood Glamour at the 2024 Emmys
The actor and producer swept the Emmys red carpet in Dior.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Aniston Brings the Naked Dress Trend to the Emmys
She put a high-shine twist on Hollywood's favorite look.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Selena Gomez’s Emmys Nails Perfectly Match Her Lacquered Lipstick
Add high-shine hair to the mix, and this red carpet look is “effortless elegance.”
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Look Puts a High-Shine Spin on the Naked Dress Trend
She put a high-shine twist on Hollywood's favorite look.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Maya Erskine Channels a Freshly Picked Daisy at the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She dressed in delicate florals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anna Sawai Is Wearing the "Dress of Her Dreams"—a Red Vera Wang Gown—on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Spoiler: It's custom Vera Wang.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Gold, Pearl-Embellished 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Gown Looks Like a Fizzy Glass of Champagne
The 'Uptown Girl' is nominated for her role in Netflix's 'Ripley.'
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Oversize Chiefs T-Shirt Like a Mini Dress With Classic Black Boots
This is maybe her most relatable game day 'fit yet.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Wears Her Best Buckle Bunny Outfits to Close New York Fashion Week
She even brought her own horse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Of Course Rihanna Styles Timeless Jeans and a White Button-Up With a Giant, Furry Monster Bag
The Fenty Beauty founder almost looked weighed down by the enormity of her purse.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless in a Decidedly Anti-After Party Outfit
The 'Blink Twice' director is a true master of elevated casual outfits.
By Hanna Lustig Published