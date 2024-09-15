Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet

Television's most notable night, the 2024 Emmy Awards, has officially arrived. The 76th annual edition will celebrate the biggest performances the small screen has to offer, from dramas like The Crown and Shōgun to comedies including Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Due to last year's writer's strike, 2023's Emmy awards were delayed to January 2024, which is why this year we get two ceremonies—and double the red carpet looks.

Now that the awards schedule is back on track; there are a ton of award-worthy outfits to fawn over before 2024's red carpet season officially wraps. Olympian Ilona Maher kicked off the night in a glamorous velvet gown, accessorized with her signature bold lipstick. Then along came Molly Gordon of Theater Camp fame in a plunging black bandaged look, which may very well be one of the best looks of the Emmys 2024 red carpet.

What else did your favorite stars wear for TV's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see every 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet look as it hits the carpet.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Sarah Paulson

Sofía Vergara

Nava Mau

Christine Baranski

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Versace

Catherine O'Hara

Brie Larson in Chanel

Elizabeth Debicki

Laura Dern

Nicola Coughlan

Lily Gladstone

Reese Witherspoon

Meryl Streep

Ayo Edebiri in Custom Bottega Veneta

Jennifer Aniston in Oscar de la Renta

Kristen Wiig in Oscar de la Renta

Hannah Einbinder in Custom Louis Vuitton

Jessica Gunning

Janelle James

Carrie Coon in Thom Browne

Niecy Nash-Betts

Diane Lane in Custom Prabal Gurung

Jodie Foster Custom Louis Vuitton

Naomi Watts

Lisa Ann Walter

Mindy Kaling

Eiza Gonzalez in Tamara Ralph

Leslie Bibb

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai in Custom Vera Wang

Gillian Jacobs in Roland Mouret

Marlo Kelly

Aja Naomi King in Giambattista Valli

Saoirse Ronan in Custom Louis Vuitton

Greta Lee in Loewe

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Dakota Fanning in Armani

Quinta Brunson in Georges Chakra Couture

Ella Purnell in Paco Rabanne

Gillian Anderson in Emília Wickstead

Ilona Maher

Molly Gordon

Laverne Cox in Vintage Alexander McQueen and Paco Rabanne

Liza Colón-Zayas in Christian Siriano

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

