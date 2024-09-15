Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet

Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.

split image of quinta brunson, ella purnell, dakota johnson, Selena gomez at the emmys red carpet september 15 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Television's most notable night, the 2024 Emmy Awards, has officially arrived. The 76th annual edition will celebrate the biggest performances the small screen has to offer, from dramas like The Crown and Shōgun to comedies including Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building. Due to last year's writer's strike, 2023's Emmy awards were delayed to January 2024, which is why this year we get two ceremonies—and double the red carpet looks.

Now that the awards schedule is back on track; there are a ton of award-worthy outfits to fawn over before 2024's red carpet season officially wraps. Olympian Ilona Maher kicked off the night in a glamorous velvet gown, accessorized with her signature bold lipstick. Then along came Molly Gordon of Theater Camp fame in a plunging black bandaged look, which may very well be one of the best looks of the Emmys 2024 red carpet.

What else did your favorite stars wear for TV's biggest night? Keep scrolling to see every 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet look as it hits the carpet.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofía Vergara 

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nava Mau attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Versace

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brie Larson in Chanel

Brie Larson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern

Laura Dern attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in Custom Bottega Veneta

Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston in Oscar de la Renta

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Wiig in Oscar de la Renta

Kristen Wiig attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Einbinder in Custom Louis Vuitton

Hannah Einbinder attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie Coon in Thom Browne

Carrie Coon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Lane in Custom Prabal Gurung

Diane Lane attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Foster Custom Louis Vuitton

Jodie Foster attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts 

Naomi Watts attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter 

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eiza Gonzalez in Tamara Ralph

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Bibb 

Leslie Bibb attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Erskine

Maya Erskine attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai in Custom Vera Wang

Richard Gadd attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Jacobs in Roland Mouret

Gillian Jacobs attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlo Kelly

Marlo Kelly attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aja Naomi King in Giambattista Valli

Aja Naomi King attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan in Custom Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Lee in Loewe

Greta Lee attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning in Armani

dakota fanning attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in Georges Chakra Couture

Quinta Brunson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ella Purnell in Paco Rabanne

Ella Purnell attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson in Emília Wickstead

Gillian Anderson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox in Vintage Alexander McQueen and Paco Rabanne

Laverne Cox attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas in Christian Siriano

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
