Anna Sawai Is Wearing the "Dress of Her Dreams"—a Red Vera Wang Gown—on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
The actress is nominated tonight for her work in FX's 'Shogun'.
Anna Sawai captured the hearts of millions of viewers when her show, Shogun, premiered on FX earlier this year. The hearts of the fashion crowd came later, when her red carpet looks proved that she was a style star to watch. Her custom Vera Wang gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet has cemented her status as a bona fide fashion girl.
Sawai is nominated for the first time in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category at the Emmys this year for her work on Shogun, where she plays a noblewoman in 1600s-era Japan.
Sawai's style off-screen is—like her character—nuanced and multilayered. Whether she's wearing an all-leather matching set while sitting in the front row at Chanel’s Haute Couture show or posing in double denim for an interview with Marie Claire, she always perfectly blends structure and softness.
The same can be said of her look tonight. To celebrate her nomination, Sawai worked with megawatt stylist Karla Welch—her other clients include Hailey Bieber and Greta Gerwig—to don a bright red mermaid peplum-style gown custom-made for her by Vera Wang. She accessorized with some very sparkly Cartier jewelry. Earlier in the night, Zanna Roberts Rassi, the journalist and host of E!'s Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, said that Welch told her that Sawai's dress was the "dress of her dreams." It shows—the actress is glowing tonight in the hue.
Speaking of her glow, Sawai opted for a dewy, naturally glamorous makeup look for her Emmys debut. A touch of matching bright blush—she's tapping into this summer's red blush trend, no doubt—was perfectly accented with classic black eyeliner and a pink-nude color on her lips. Her glossy black hair was pulled back into a slicked-back low bun.
Sawai's ensemble on tonight's red carpet fits right in with the rest of her style. The actress has become known for her structural looks. At the Shogun premiere in Los Angeles back in February 2024, she opted for a gray, column-style Prada gown featuring oversized grommets for an architectural take on the classic silhouette.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Selena Gomez Makes the World's Most Popular Dress Style Feel Brand-New
She's worn three this week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Fall Beauty Trends Are All Over the 2024 Emmys' Best Looks
Vampy lip stains and bouncy blowouts dominated the red carpet.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Champagne Emmys Gown Is Ready for a Night of Toasts
The 'Uptown Girl' is nominated for her role in Netflix's 'Ripley.'
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Gold, Pearl-Embellished 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Gown Looks Like a Fizzy Glass of Champagne
The 'Uptown Girl' is nominated for her role in Netflix's 'Ripley.'
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Every Star-Studded 2024 Emmys Look From the Red Carpet
Don't miss any of the glitz, glam, or gowns.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Celebrities Wholeheartedly Co-Sign the Red Color Trend at the 2024 Emmys
Fashion's current favorite color had quite the moment on the Emmys red carpet.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Showed Off Her Baby Bump in Red Valentino on the Emmys Red Carpet
Rihanna would be proud.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Spring Came Early on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Winter weather, who?
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Beatrice Grannò Blooms in Armani Privé Couture for Her First Emmys Red Carpet
'The White Lotus' actress spoke exclusively to Marie Claire about her Emmys ensemble and why she would never trust Mia to wear it.
By Melony Forcier Last updated
-
All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
Whose was your favorite?
By Emma Childs Last updated
-
Everyone Is Wearing All-White at The Emmys
White hot, indeed.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated