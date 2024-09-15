Anna Sawai captured the hearts of millions of viewers when her show, Shogun, premiered on FX earlier this year. The hearts of the fashion crowd came later, when her red carpet looks proved that she was a style star to watch. Her custom Vera Wang gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet has cemented her status as a bona fide fashion girl.

Sawai is nominated for the first time in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category at the Emmys this year for her work on Shogun, where she plays a noblewoman in 1600s-era Japan.

Sawai's style off-screen is—like her character—nuanced and multilayered. Whether she's wearing an all-leather matching set while sitting in the front row at Chanel’s Haute Couture show or posing in double denim for an interview with Marie Claire , she always perfectly blends structure and softness.

The same can be said of her look tonight. To celebrate her nomination, Sawai worked with megawatt stylist Karla Welch—her other clients include Hailey Bieber and Greta Gerwig—to don a bright red mermaid peplum-style gown custom-made for her by Vera Wang. She accessorized with some very sparkly Cartier jewelry. Earlier in the night, Zanna Roberts Rassi, the journalist and host of E!'s Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, said that Welch told her that Sawai's dress was the "dress of her dreams." It shows—the actress is glowing tonight in the hue.

Anna Sawai's mermaid look was a showstopper on this year's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of her glow, Sawai opted for a dewy, naturally glamorous makeup look for her Emmys debut. A touch of matching bright blush—she's tapping into this summer's red blush trend, no doubt—was perfectly accented with classic black eyeliner and a pink-nude color on her lips. Her glossy black hair was pulled back into a slicked-back low bun.

Sawai's Cartier jewels accented her naturally glowing makeup look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sawai's ensemble on tonight's red carpet fits right in with the rest of her style. The actress has become known for her structural looks. At the Shogun premiere in Los Angeles back in February 2024, she opted for a gray, column-style Prada gown featuring oversized grommets for an architectural take on the classic silhouette.

Anna Sawai at the 'Shogun' premiere in Los Angeles in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)