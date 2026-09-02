For her first official match of the tournament, Gauff defeated Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in a navy tennis dress from New Balance. The sleeveless style from the Boston-based brand boasted some of the 22-year-old's favorite design features, including a scooped neckline, a domed cut-out along her lower back, and a ruffled skirt. Her headband and sweat wristbands came in the same shade of blue; from there, butter yellow sportswear took over.
Unless Gauff was zooming across Arthur Ashe Stadium or showcasing her signature forehand swing, tennis spectators in the stands could barely see her buttery biker shorts.
The peekaboo pop of color didn't just complement the athlete's scrunchie, scalloped socks, and Coco CG2 Sneakers: her circa-2024 shoes that reimagined the high-top style in the celebrity-beloved shade of the summer. Turns out, this was also a tease of her other US Open looks (see the athlete's New Balance kit below).
New Balance
Coco CG2
"This kit captures the energy of the tournament. The silhouette makes me feel confident, and I love how it celebrates the city’s fashion legacy," Gauff said in the press release. "New York is really special to me—this is where I won my first Grand Slam, and coming back here for the US Open is always incredible."
Julie Pike, the senior vice president of global apparel at New Balance, added that these US Open outfits reflect "[Gauff's] vision of femininity, strength and individuality," too. "Inspired by conversations around lace, tailoring, and New York style, the collection balances softness and power through sculpted silhouettes, expressive prints, and modern sport performance," she said.
The anti-lemon trend—supported by Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid for yet another season—played a part in Gauff's pre-match attire, too. Before the singles game, her yellow long-sleeve shone bright against Sonmez's purple gear.
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Not only was the color an on-brand addition to Gauff's tennis archive, but it also confirmed the Gen-Z fashion girl is keeping a close eye on runway trends. While butter yellow has been around since the Spring/Summer 2024 circuit, Dior, Kallmeyer, Tod's, and Chloé revived the iconic color for Fall/Winter 2026. At the same time, navy blue earned endorsements from Proenza Schouler, Celine, Ferragamo, and Tory Burch. But together, the two trends become a trophy-worthy color combination to watch. Which, trust us, we will be doing until the end of the championship on September 13.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.