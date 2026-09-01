Furious's first installment came to an end on August 31, with a twist ending that has left fans reeling—and begging for more episodes. Thankfully, Hulu has already given word on the acclaimed series' future. Below, read on as we track everything we know about Furious season 2 so far.
"We are so overwhelmed and grateful for the love and support you have shown for our first season," executive producer and star Emmy Rossum said in an Instagram post sharing the renewal. "I can't wait to make more."
When will 'Furious' return for season 2?
Unfortunately, fans may have a bit of a wait until Furious returns to our screens for season 2. On the day of the thriller's renewal, The Hollywood Reporter wrote thatthe show's team is "still very early in the development process."
As for a possible timeline, Hulu first greenlit Furiousback in March 2025. Filming taking place that fall, and season 1 eventually premiered on the streamer in late July 2026. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, new episodes could arrive on Hulu by fall 2027 or winter 2028.
Which cast members will return for 'Furious' season 2?
Hulu has yet to confirm that cast of Furious season 2, but it's guaranteed that Emmy Rossum will return to lead the series as Alice. The rest of the main cast is also likely to return, including Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Nora), Scoot McNairy (Danny), Rob Yang (Frank), Danny McCarthy (Ed), and Jake Lacy (Marshall).
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After the events of the season 1 finale, it's unknown whether Lola Petticrew will reprise her role as the serial killer Catherine Grace. However, there is a chance that she could come back for a few episodes, as the avenging devil whispering on Alice's shoulder. (Also, here's hoping we get another scene between Catherine and Steve Way's Alden.)
What will 'Furious' season 2 be about?
The first season of Furious ends with Alice taking the first step from law enforcement to vigilante. By the end of the finale, both Alice and Nora have secured their jobs, with Nora holding evidence that her boss Ed had covered up Jay Easton's Espstein-esque crimes. Though Catherine is in jail, she admits that she's actually doing pretty well. Alice even starts a relationship with Danny.
But the FBI agent is also hiding a big secret: Jay Easton's death wasn't an accident. Alice killed him, smothering him in a rage after he taunted her for the nonconsensual intimate recording made when she was 14. Alice now has access to a list of over 50,000 people who've downloaded the video.
When Alice visits Catherine in prison in the final scene of season 1, Catherine guesses that Alice killed Easton. When the serial killer asks Alice if she liked how it felt, she just smiles, before the screen goes black.
Since the finale dropped, Liz Meriwether has given several interviews that include some hints of the show's possible trajectory. According to the creator, season 2 will likely follow Alice and Nora as they investigate a new grisly case.
"[As an] almost lifelong Law and Order SVU fan, I love the idea of a unit in the FBI that like takes on these cases....but one case over the course of a season," Meriwether told Mashable.
In a joint interview withVariety, Meriwether and Rossum also hinted that Alice will likely be struggling to unpack everything that happened in season 1, even as she starts her new position on Nora's team.
"When your worst fears are confirmed that that tape exists and that 50,000 people have watched your childhood trauma, I think there’s almost a peace at knowing you were right — and now, what do you do about it?" Rossum said. "And she got what she wanted, which was to get into that room and to get onto that squad. But I think that you know she’s on the next mission."
Meriwether added, "I never felt like we should be fully rooting for violence from either character. And I do feel like Alice’s choice to kill Jay in the end is a choice that makes sense for the character and where she is. But I also question if going forward, that choice is something that traps her a little bit."
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.