So why did Let’s Marry Harry, which came out less than a month after The Ultimatum’s impromptu nuptials, end with a wedding but not a marriage? According to a production source, the lack of a signed certificate was to avoid spoilers. This choice meant that the competition ended with an empty prize, if not for the contestants, then for viewers lacking media literacy who took the happy ending at face value. Jowsey spends the entire series expressing that his father's death was a wake-up call that made him long for commitment. During the finale wedding, he dons his father's glasses while reading his vows. When he never truly had anything on the line—unlike his contestants, who subject themselves to social-media scrutiny for the chance at a husband—all of those assertions of growth ring hollow.
Only Jowsey himself knows his true intentions, but after the LMH reunion, it seems that he didn’t take the symbolic lifetime commitment very seriously. He and his “ex-wife,” Amber Mozo, broke up less than two months after the wedding. Amber has accused Harry of cheating on her while they were together, with both runner-up Dannelle Davidson and an influencer who he’s now dating.
Over my five years covering Love Is Blind and other shows, I’ve become increasingly cynical that these marriage-pilled dating shows are anything other than a new frontier of the outrage economy. Each season has presented more “fairy tale” pod love stories; more jaw-droppingly toxic men; more controversies that reach new levels of horror when you realize that the unwitting party (usually the woman) may be legally bound to the cheater, gaslighter, or misogynist at the end. The entire dating-show genre was built on a foundation of indignation; however, many of Netflix’s predecessors—from Joe Millionaire to Flavor of Love to the best seasons of The Bachelor—gave a self-aware wink to the audience that contestants saw love as more of a “would-be-nice” prospect compared to fame, financial security, or a free vacation. Even in the most misanthropic LIB season, there’s at least one person (typically a woman) who was earnestly looking for a life partner and ends the show genuinely heartbroken.
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The dating show that proves marriage isn’t needed for high stakes or swoonworthy romance is the same one that threatens Netflix’s reality supremacy. Love Island USA’s endgame is much less dramatic; becoming boyfriend and girlfriend is the highest level of commitment the contestants make. LIUSA is not without its flaws (and is inevitably an influencer talent incubator), but proves that you don’t need an on-screen marriage or engagement to create a can’t-miss season of television and a pop-culture phenomenon.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Netflix is lightening up on its marriage-pilled reality shows any time soon. The streamer recently announced Netflix, Will You Marry Me?, an interactive dating competition where subscribers will vote live on a potential wife for a to-be-announced bachelor. The announcement promises, “The thrill of swiping on friends’ dating apps just got amplified”—a telling pitch, considering dating apps have arguably destabilized modern dating culture. I’m expecting Netflix, Will You Marry Me? to take over social media when it comes out, as it spurs the latest monocultural argument of heterosexual mating norms. I’m also praying that viewers will look beyond the urge to argue which of the contrived, edited relationships are marriage-worthy. Instead, we should all question why marriage is seen as a measure of worth, and why reality TV wants women to covet it.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.