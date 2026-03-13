They say the devil works hard—but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives works harder! The hit Hulu reality show has already filmed and premiered four seasons in the two years since its first episode aired in 2024, and it shows no signs of slowing down .

While many of the #MomTok influencers have become bona fide stars beyond TikTok and the Hulu series ( Taylor Frankie Paul on The Bachelorette ! Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck on Dancing With the Stars ! And now Whitney on Broadway!), they won’t be departing the show that became the initial phenomenon any time soon. Shortly after season 3 aired, Hulu revealed the fate of the show beyond season 4 —so even if you’ve binged the episodes that dropped on March 12, we already know what’s to come. (God bless!) Read on for everything we know about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5, including what it’s set to be able—based on those Taylor Frankie Paul pregnancy rumors and more.

Mayci Neeley, Miranda McWhorter, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews pose for a photo in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 4. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' renewed for season 5?

Yes! Just days after the season 3 premiere, Deadline reported that Hulu had already ordered another 20 episodes of the show. Half of that’s been fulfilled with the fourth season, which means there’s plenty more to come from the #MomTok gang with season 5 soon.

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The streamer renewed season 2 and 3 together, as well, and Mormon Wives continues to be one of Hulu’s most popular reality offerings, so it all but makes sense that season 5 is coming down the pipeline.

Seasons 4 and 5 were filmed back-to-back. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

When will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 be released?

A premiere date for SLOMW season 5 has yet to be announced, but the wait shouldn’t be too long. When SLOMW producer Jeff Jenkins confirmed to Deadline that season 5 was on the way, he alluded to resuming filming almost immediately after season 4. He said, “If the appetite from the subscribers on Hulu remains high for this franchise, then we’ll probably be shooting chunks of 10 episodes, kind of quasi back-to-back, with that one- or two-month break in between.”

It seems that ended up happening, as season 4 wrapped filming in late October before Taylor left to film The Bachelorette, and both E! News and eagle-eyed fans have since reported the show has been filming in early 2026. Jenkins also mentioned to Deadline that the show has plans “to shoot through most of 2026,” so we can assume that season 5 will film into the spring. Should production wrap in early spring, it’s possible that episodes could hit streaming by late summer. However, the show has set up a cadence of releasing episodes in the spring and fall, so fall seems more likely.

Season 5 may seem some cast shake-ups. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Who in the cast will return for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5?

The core women of #MomTok should return for more Mormon Wives; however, one name likely won’t be back. After refusing to film for most of the season over pay disputes and wanting to spend more time with her family, getting cut from the show’s title sequence, and her ongoing feud with fellow MomToker Jessi Ngatikaura , it’s safe to assume Demi Engemann won’t return.

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Ngatikaura teased as much while speaking with E! News by joking, “I don't know what I'm allowed to say, but let's just say I've had a much more peaceful experience this season.”

Aside from Demi, the two biggest question marks regarding returning cast are #MomTok leader Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt . At the end of season 4, Taylor left for L.A. to film the next season of The Bachelorette . Typically, ABC limits its contestants’s contact with the outside world throughout filming of the dating show , but this is completely new reality TV territory for both franchises. Will ABC break its “no contact” rule and let another show film on its set? We don’t yet know, but the answer could determine whether Taylor will be in the next season of SLOMW or if fans will need to watch an entirely different show to watch this next chapter of her life. (It’s worth noting that ABC and Hulu are both under the same parent company, The Walt Disney Company.) At the very least, we suspect she’ll pop up in some of the episodes; after all, The Bachelorette wrapped filming in December 2025, and the Hulu show is still in production, as of early 2026.

Whitney’s also a bit of an unknown right now. After spending most of this past season filming Dancing With the Stars in L.A., the once-villain of the show exchanged her Swig cup of dirty soda for the Big Apple, where she’s been starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway since February. That location change doesn’t disqualify Whitney from the show, but it does make it more difficult. And she’s only going to get busier: The reality star recently announced, yet another extension to her Chicago run, this time with her DWTS partner, Mark Ballas, and she just starred in her first film back in December.

Whitney Leavitt has expressed her desire to depart the show for other opportunities—but it's unclear when. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

Whitney has expressed in previous seasons that she’s not afraid to walk away from the show if it isn’t serving her, so she’s not exactly precious about her participation. There’s a good chance she’s developed a taste, if not an insatiable hunger, for screens bigger than an iPhone display, a stage far brighter than any TikTok “for you page,” and a resume that lists more than just “MomToker.”

In a February 2026 interview with Variety , she confirmed she “would” be interested in leaving SLOMW at some point, but didn’t clarify when. The breakout star explained that she and her husband Conor “go back and forth” about stepping away from it. Whitney told the outlet, “Because this is what I wanted, and I wasn’t shy about sharing that. So at what point do you move on to the next journey?”

We’ll have to see how that shakes out, but fans can rest easy that we’ll definitely see more of Jessi , Jennifer Affleck , Mayci Neeley , Layla Taylor , Mikayla Matthews , Miranda McWhorter , and, for better or worse, their husbands in #DadTok .

The members of #DadTok became more of a focus in season 4. (Image credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

What will 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 5 be about?

Season 4 ends with a whole lot of drama: Jessi is contemplating divorcing Jordan ; Mikayla and her husband Jace Terry are living separately; Layla reveals she’s struggling with an eating disorder; Jen tells Whitney she no longer considers her a friend; Whitney’s about to head off to the Great White Way; Conner Leavitt is angry at Zac Affleck for berating Whitney on behalf of Jen; Taylor leaves to film The Bachelorette shortly after her ex, Dakota Mortensen , tells her that he loves her, before going off to flirt with Miranda’s best friend Shinia; and, if that’s not enough, Dakota rells Jordan and Jessi he suspects Taylor might be pregnant.

That’s all to say: There is no shortage of plots to continue in season 5.

It’s unclear how exactly Taylor will play a part in the next season while she films The Bachelorette. But, with her ex, Dakota, still in Utah, viewers can surely expect to see the fallout from Dakota’s confessions during the finale, along with the shockwaves left rippling from his and Taylor’s on-again-off-again relationship. We also might expect to see more of Whitney and Conner in N.Y.C. as Whitney embarks on her Broadway debut. Jen mentioned the possibility of returning to Utah after her run on Dancing With the Stars, rather than staying in L.A., as she’d previously considered, so we might expect to see her reintegrated back into #MomTok. There’s also yet to be any divorce announcements from the cast, meaning there’s still much more to come from Jayce and Mikayla, as well as Jordan and Jessi, in the episodes to come. Pour out a dirty soda because whatever happens, we’ll be tuning in.