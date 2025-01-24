One of Netflix’s biggest hits, the action-thriller series The Night Agent , returned in January 2025 with its much-anticipated second season after a two-year hiatus. In the 10-episode season, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) becomes a Night Action agent and is quickly thrown into a world of espionage, political chicanery, and evil dictators looking for world domination. You know, normal stuff!

Before season 2 even dropped, Netflix had already given the thumbs up to a third season of the show based on Matthew Quirk’s mystery-thriller novel of the same name. Beyond that, fans can get even more excited because filming began in 2024—and it’s supposed to be more intense than ever. Basso called the third season “insane” in an interview with GamesRadar , revealing that he did some stunts that he “can't believe Netflix signed off on.”

“If I'm ranking the three seasons in their openings, this is our strongest opening of all seasons,” Basso told the outlet, upping the ante for the forthcoming season. With that high bar in mind, here’s everything we know about season 3 of The Night Agent.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

How does 'The Night Agent' season 2 end?

Spoilers for the entire second season of The Night Agent ahead. The sophomore season calls Peter up to the big leagues, where he’s tasked with his first big Night Action mission. His goal is to stop dictator Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine) who is peddling dangerous chemical weapons. However, his romantic ties to Rose (Luciane Buchanan) immediately test his loyalties, and he releases a witness and steals top-secret information in exchange for her safety. Unfortunately, the mission also results in the death of his new mentor Alice (Brittany Snow).

Bala’s son Tomás (Rob Heaps) takes the reins on his father’s plan while Viktor is in prison, but has a change of heart after hearing about the chemical’s adverse effects. His cousin Markus (Michael Malarkey) is hellbent on carrying out the mission and tries to kill Tomás, but Peter interferes at the last minute to save the day. Markus’s next hit is the HVAC system at the UN Building, but Peter and Rose alert the FBI just in time and save everyone after a shootout with Markus.

Rose also befriends Noor (Arienne Mandi), an Iranian woman hoping to use her connections and intelligence to secure her family’s safety. She isn’t able to save her mother, but they’re both granted asylum. By the season’s end, Noor relocates to Illinois where she works in a library. She and Rose remain in touch, while Rose returns to California, remaining effectively broken up with Peter, given the sensitivities and dangerous fallout from his job.

As for Peter, his manager Catherine (Amanda Warren) reveals that the intelligence he stole effectively swung a presidential election, as it turns out that one of the candidates is associated with Foxglove, Bala’s chemical weapons program. Instead of firing him, she offers Peter the chance to be a double agent for the Night Action program—a fate his father also received.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catherine (Amanda Warren) meets with Peter (Basso) in The Night Agent season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is 'The Night Agent' renewed for season 3?

As Netflix has done for a few of their biggest hits, the streamer greenlit a third season before the second even debuted. After the news was announced back in October 2024, creator Shawn Ryan told Tudum , “We’re so excited that our fans will get to watch season 2 of The Night Agent in early 2025, and we’ve been hard at work writing season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience.”

When will 'The Night Agent' season 3 come out?

According to Deadline , filming for season 3 has been underway in Istanbul since the end of 2024, with a New York shoot set for 2025. While season 2 of The Night Agent premiered later than expected (a 2024 release was pushed to January 2025 largely due to the writer’s strike, marking a two-year hiatus between seasons), that delay likely won’t be mirrored for the third season and fans can probably expect new episodes in early 2026.

Louis Herthum will likely return as Monroe in the forthcoming third season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the 'The Night Agent' cast will return for season 3?

Gabriel Basso will continue as the series lead. Fans can expect Amanda Warren as Catherine, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, and Ward Horton as Governor (and likely soon-to-be President) Hagan will also likely return. While it seems like Noor and Rose’s storylines have wrapped up, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least Luciane Buchanan reprises her role as Rose in the future.

Deadline reported that David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson will join the Netflix drama as series regulars, while Suraj Sharma will appear in a recurring role. As of now, the streamer has its lips sealed about major character details, but Deadline reported that Lyons is said to “play a former spy lured out of retirement, Morrison will play the First Lady, Moyer will play a top hitman, and Rodriguez will play a reporter.”

Basso has describe the upcoming new season as "insane." (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'The Night Agent' season 3 be about?

Season 3 will almost certainly center on Peter’s new role as a double agent, as he is tasked with uncovering the sordid details of Monroe and Hagan’s relationship. “Gain his trust. Uncover every snake on his payroll and then expose. Destroy,” Catherine directs Peter, essentially setting up the cat-and-mouse game for season 3.

Basso also confirmed to GamesRadar that the tense election will become more of a focal point, even joking that the “writers are The Simpsons people” as the show’s storylines often mirror current events.

But he’s not precious about his character’s mortality, and show creator Shawn Ryan admitted that he expects Basso to turn in his badge before the show’s run eventually ends. “It would be doing the audience a disservice if every season, he was fine,” Basso told Variety. “No one wants to see someone who’s untouchable.”