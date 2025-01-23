Netflix’s runaway hit The Night Agent is back for season 2 (ahead of an already-announced third season), picking up the story of Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent stationed at the White House to monitor an emergency phone line. Based on the thriller novel by Matthew Quirk, the second season resumes after the heart-pounding events of the freshman season in which Sutherland saves the president and is upgraded to join the Night Action unit as an agent.

Now that Sutherland is officially in the program, he’s got a whole new set of teammates and adversaries around him. Here’s what to know about the cast and characters they play in The Night Agent season 2.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Sutherland is the titular night agent: an FBI agent who works in the secret Night Action investigative program at the White House, to be exact.

Gabriel Basso , 30, is best known for playing now-Vice President JD Vance in the 2020 film adaptation of his memoir Hillbilly Elegy. He also had a supporting role on the early 2010s Showtime series The Big C, starring opposite Laura Linney, and appeared in films like Juror #2, Super 8, and The Kings of Summer.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Larkin is a former Silicon Valley cybersecurity CEO, the niece of two Night Action agents, and most importantly, Sutherland’s love interest.

Luciane Buchanan , 31, is a New Zealand actress who previously starred in the Kiwi series Filthy Rich and the Japanese series The New Legends of Monkey, which has garnered a cult following in her native country.

Brittany Snow as Alice

(Image credit: Siviroon Srisuwan/NetflixI)

Alice is Sutherland’s new partner and mentor, who aids him during his first official Night Action assignment.

Brittany Snow , 38, is known for her film roles in hit ‘00s movies like John Tucker Must Die and movie musicals like Pitch Perfect and Hairspray. She got her start on TV with the soap opera Guiding Light before starring in the NBC drama American Dreams. Snow has also appeared on Nip/Tuck, Ben and Kate, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Almost Family.

Arienne Mandi as Noor

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Noor is described as a “low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York looking to leverage her access to top secret information into a better life for her and her family.”

Arienne Mandi , 30, led the revival of the LGBTQ+ series The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q, which ran from 2019 to 2023, and the political thriller Tatami. She’s also appeared in supporting roles on Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Monroe is an international businessman whose global connections give him access to valuable information.

Louis Herthum , 68, was a recurring star on HBO’s Westworld and has been seen in shows like True Blood, Longmire, What/If, and Home Before Dark. In the 1980s and 90s, he also appeared in various roles on the long-running series Murder, She Wrote.

Berto Colón as Solomon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Solomon will likely work hand-in-hand with Monroe as “a former Marine turned right-hand man/fixer for a powerful businessman.”

Berto Colón , 51, is a Puerto Rican actor who starred in Power Book II: Ghost and Orange is the New Black. He can also be seen in The Penguin, The Equalizer, and When They See Us.

Michael Malarkey as Markus

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

According to Tudum, Markus is “a trained military leader loyal to his dictator uncle who was recently convicted in the Hague of war crimes.”

A British-American, Michael Malarkey , 41, was a series regular on the hit ‘00s series The Vampire Diaries during seasons 6 through 8, as well as two seasons of History Channel’s Project Blue Book. Since then, he’s held recurring roles on The Oath and Big Sky.

Keon Alexander as Javad

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

As the head of security for Iran’s delegation to the UN, Javad has his hands full in both protecting the employees and ensuring their loyalty to Iran.

Keon Alexander was a series regular on The Expanse after appearing in other shows like Tyrant, Legends, and Impulse.

Teddy Sears as Warren

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Warren is a “high-level intelligence officer who becomes the subject of a Night Action investigation.”

Teddy Sears, 47, is a TV veteran, having starred on the TNT legal drama Raising the Bar, FX’s American Horror Story: Murder House, Showtime’s period drama Masters of Sex, and the DC comic series The Flash. He has also recurred on Chicago Fire, The Politician, and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Navid Negahban as Abbas

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Abbas, the Iranian ambassador to the UN, will likely work with Javad as they secure loyalty from others in the delegation.

Navid Negahban , 56, has appeared in recurring roles on Legion, Homeland, and The Cleaning Lady. He can also be seen in small parts on shows like The Shield, The West Wing, and Lost.

Rob Heaps as Tomás Bala

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Tomás is the son of a former world leader Viktor Bala who has fallen from grace after being convicted of war crimes and is determined to return his family to power.

Rob Heaps, 40, was a lead in the Bravo dark comedy Imposters, the USA teen drama Dare Me, and the Netflix legal romance drama Partner Track. He has also appeared in numerous episodes of Station 19 and Good Girls.