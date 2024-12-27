Spoilers for all of Squid Game season 2 ahead. Ever since the original installment became a surprise global phenomenon in fall 2021, viewers have been waiting for Netflix's dystopian K-drama Squid Game to return for more episodes. Three years after season 1's premiere, Squid Game season 2 finally debuted on December 26, 2024, with fans rooting for Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) to end the horrifying games. Instead, we were left with a cliffhanger, as season 2 ended with Gi-hun reaching another devastating emotional low as his rebellion against the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) failed.

Luckily, Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game will complete its epic story. In July 2024, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the series would conclude with the third and final season. Now that we know which characters survived season 2, read on for everything we know about Squid Game season 3 so far. (If you're still scratching your head over the cliffhangers at the end of season 2, read our finale breakdown.)

Gi-hun during the Red Light, Green Light game. (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

When will 'Squid Game' season 3 be released?

Don't worry: There won't be another three-year wait between Squid Game seasons 2 and 3. Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game season 3 will be released sometime in 2025. The exact release date is still unknown, but the new episodes may hopefully come out soon, as seasons 2 and 3 were reportedly filmed back-to-back.

Netflix didn't include a full season 3 trailer at the end of season 2, but viewers did get some flashes of a future scene. The Red Light, Green Light doll Young-hee returns, this time under a painted sunset, and she has company. A male doll (her "boyfriend," Cheol-su, per Hwang) faces her while a railroad crossing switches from red to green. Get ready for season 3.

The O players sneak across the dormitory floor to attack. (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Who in the 'Squid Game' cast will return for season 3?

The death toll for season 2 was lower than expected, meaning that most of the show's new ensemble cast will be back to finish their arcs. That includes Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (Jun-ho), Jun Suk-ho (Woo-seok), Yim Si-wan (Myung-gi, 333), Jo Yu-ri (Jun-hee, 222), Yang Dong-geun (Yong-sik, 007), Kang Ae-shim (Geum-ja, 149), Park Gyu-young (No-eul), Kang Ha-Neul (Dae-ho, 388), Park Sung-hoon (Hyun-ju, 120), Chae Gook-hee (Seon-nyeo, 044), Lee David (Min-su, 125), and Roh Jae-won (Nam-gyu, 124).

With seasons 2 and 3 being connected, it's unlikely that season 3 will add any new cast members. However, we may get another surprise casting like Park Hee-soon as the Front Man's lieutenant.

The Front Man, surrounded by guards. (Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

What will 'Squid Game' season 3 be about?

After season 2's bleak ending, with the rebellion failing and Gi-hun watching his best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) die, season 3 will likely start at a low point. Much of where the show goes next will depend on Gi-hun's mental state, whether he's able to rally and fight again or if he loses all hope. Either way, he'll likely be forced to continue the games with the rest of the remaining players, for the Front Man and VIPs' perverse amusement. (Also, since the Xs are pretty much wiped out, the games could last all six rounds.)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outside of specifics, which are anyone's guess, there are two big emotional showdowns that season 3 is headed toward: one between Gi-hun and Front Man (hopefully without his mask), and one between Front Man and his brother Jun-ho. Since Captain Park has been working for Front Man, he may lead Jun-ho and crew to the correct island so the two brothers can reunite face to face. As for how it'll all end, we'll have to wait for any clues we can get from teasers and cast interviews along the road to season 3.