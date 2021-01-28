The search for flawless frames is never a quick process. It's a never-ending personal journey that involves careful research and sometimes visits to—gasp!—brick-and-mortar retailers to try on the eyewear in the flesh. Not to mention, as with most accessories, sunglasses trends evolve with the season. One day, oversize frames are in, the next they’re replaced by tiny spectacles worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner—it's hard to keep up, I know. To top it all off, there are hundreds of eyewear brands out there. Because shopping for sunglasses can be a struggle if you don't know where to look, I'm kick-starting your search with a list of the most high-quality, covetable, fashion-forward sunglasses brands out there, and the pair we're lusting over from each one.

1. Vehla

New Aussie eyewear brand Vehla is one to keep on your radar. Founded in 2019, the brand aims to elevate the everyday look with its modern and luxe frames. The brand has both acetate and metal options that are timeless and can be worn with anything; they're the perfect addition to your tee and denim look. Vehla eyewear has been spotted on Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Romee Strjid, and Irina Shayk. The frames range from $150-$170.

Our pick: Vehla Willow, $160

2. Aperçu

Aperçu, a effortlessly cool new eyewear brand, strives to create easy-to-wear frames for all shapes and looks. The brand offers acetate frames in three essential shapes: the rounds, the cat-eye, and the squared. Along with the essentials, newer Aperçu collections continue to add of-the-moment frames.



Our pick: Aperçu Alyssa in Mustard, $189



3. Féroce

When it comes to high-quality eyewear at an accessible price point, Féroce eyewear is your answer. The direct-to-consumer brand launched May 2019, and all of its frames are handmade with Italian acetate and polarized lenses. The brand's timeless yet modern pieces will be the accessory to finish off your favorite look. Fun Fact: Féroce in French means "fierce."

Our pick: Emerald Cat Eye, $110



4. Raie Eyewear

If you're looking for a sustainable eyewear brand, turn to Raie Eyewear, which launched in 2019. The brand's mission is to create timeless sustainable sunglasses made with 100 percent bio acetate and shatter-resistant lenses that have 100 percent protection. The collection includes rectangular and cat-eye silhouettes, and all the sunglasses retail at $119.

Our pick: Raie Eyewear Evie Black, $119

5. Gentle Monster

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gentle Monster)

This South Korean brand has been a fan-favorite for quite some time. Launched in 2011, this luxury brand has styles at premium prices ($200-$500). It's impossible to wear a pair of these and not feel like a rockstar.

Our pick: Kings L1, $280

6. Kaleos

Barcelona-based eyewear brand Kaleos is known for its fun and sophisticated eyewear. The brand has an extensive line, offering wire, rimless, and acetate frames. Each frame has its own personality; it should be easy to find one to match yours.

Our pick: Kaleos Arcos, $330

7. Coco and Breezy

(Image credit: coco and breezy)

Founded in 2009 by twins, the design duo creates sunglasses and opticals in a mix of sizes and heavy and thin frames. This will be your new go-to brand if you're in the market for colored frames.

Our pick: MOXI-104, $285

8. Privé Revaux

(Image credit: Courtesy)

For those on a budget, Privé Revaux boasts affordable sunglasses that don't lack in style. Every pair is $30 and has potential in spades for the 'gram, whether you're on a rooftop enjoying drinks or tanning on the beach. There are over 100 handcrafted styles, so you'll have no trouble finding the perfect one for summer. Celebrity followers include Ashley Benson, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, and Emily Ratajkowski. If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for me.

Our pick: The Escobar, $30



9. Lyndon Leone

(Image credit: Courtesy)

For undisputed Miami vibes, you'll want a pair of sunnies from Lyndon Leone. The label draws its design inspirations from the art and culture of the city and makes the sunglasses right in downtown Miami. Styles range from oversize aviators to geometric shapes that'll make you do a double take. If you're looking for one-of-a-kind sunglasses, you'll find them here.

Our pick: Lyndon Leone Venetian, $60

10. Bonnie Clyde

(Image credit: Bonnieclyde)

Born in downtown LA, this eclectic brand is inspired by the DTLA scene. They're perfect for those looking for a new pair in a fresh colors and shapes.

Our pick: Show And Tell, $128

11. Roberi & Fraud

The rise of Roberi & Fraud sunglasses can be traced back to Bella Hadid, who was the first star to be spotted in the brand when it launched two years ago. Founded by Ali Mehrdad Soudbakhsh and Stefan Foster, the young label offers '80s and '90s-inspired frames—a nod to sunglasses from their parents’ pasts—for around $200.



Our pick: Roberi & Fraud Purple Dorris, $250



12. State Optical Co.

What sets this five-year-old brand apart from its competitors is the fact that all of State Optical Co.’s eyewear are made exclusively in the United States. Chicago, to be exact. (Go Bulls!) The luxury sunglasses retail from $381 to $429, and are meticulously handcrafted by an in-house team of "eyewear artisans," who ensure that the sunglasses or optical lenses (they make standard glasses, too) are of the highest caliber.



Our pick: State Optical Co. Augusta, $429

13. HAZE

(Image credit: Courtesy)

The design of every HAZE piece is inspired by architecture, which you’ll undoubtedly notice. Take the “Nott” sunglasses, whose strong lines and split lenses mirror the details of the Caruso St. John Nottingham Contemporary Building in London. A quick Google image search reveals the resemblance between the sunglasses and the building is...a little uncanny.



Our pick: Gravity, $247

14. Poppy Lissiman

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Poppy Lissiman’s eyewear creations fall into the category of "very Instagrammable." The Australian-born designer started her eponymous label in 2008 and ventured into the specs space in 2015. The sunglasses are playful, quirky, and come in vibrant sorbet hues. Some frames are even designed with crystal embellishments or star prints—perfect for music festivals. Prices range from $95 to $130.



Our pick: Poppy Lissiman Stevie, $105

15. Krewe

The brainchild of Stirling Barrett, Krewe (pronounced “crew”) is a Louisiana-based eyewear brand that’s gained a legion of star-studded followers, from Beyoncé to Selena Gomez. The stunning designs vary from acetate polarized lens to titanium matte aviators—not your run-of-the-mill frames. Depending on the style, prices for sunglasses range from $215 to $375. Opticals come in just under $300.



Our pick: Krewe Cohn Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $295

16. Covry

(Image credit: Courtesy)

When you shop for sunglasses, one of the most important aspects is how well they sit on your face. Covry tackled this elusive issue by creating “elevated fit” spectacles that feature longer nose pads, reduced frame curvature, and a narrower nose bridge. In layman's terms: Now your sunglasses won't slide down your nose every time you glance down at your phone.



Our pick: Covry Prima White, $115

17. Le Specs

Australian label Le Specs should be on your radar, if it isn’t already. The brand has collaborated with the likes of Self-Portrait and Adam Selman to offer wallet-friendly designer shades for under $130. The Selman partnership gave birth to the popular style "The Last Lolita," a coveted summer staple of models like Gigi Hadid. Le Specs gets my vote for being stylish and affordable.



Our pick: Le Specs Le Ovoid, $129



18. Lapima

Channel your inner Iris Apfel in a bold pair from this family-operated sunglasses line, which was founded in 2016.

Our pick: Andrea Aviator Sunglasses, $485

19. Raen

(Image credit: Raen)

Founded in 2008, this SoCal based brand is known for the their highly Instagrammable shades. Ranging from thick colorful frames to more subtle everyday pairs, there's a perfect style for you.

Our pick: Alameda, $190

