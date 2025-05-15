I’m Shopping Reformation’s Restocked Sunglasses Collab to Look Like an Off-Duty Celebrity
The label's link-up with Jimmy Fairly is made for getting noticed.
There's a genre of celebrity street style I try to emulate more than any other as a fashion editor on the go: the nonchalant sunglasses outfit. These are the looks defined by the frames a given A-lister chooses for hiding from flashing cameras; they take milliseconds to put on, but they make the outfit. Without sunglasses, the look loses half its glamour, whether I'm talking Kendall Jenner in Paris (in a vintage trench and retro cat-eye sunglasses) or Rihanna on an LA dinner date (in furs, a sheer skirt, and extra-oversize sunnies).
I've learned through trial and error that any-old pair won't achieve this effect IRL—but the return of the Reformation x Jimmy Fairly sunglasses collaboration is my ticket to the aura I get from Sydney Sweeney post-Met Gala or Taylor Swift any day she chooses to appear. Hundreds of intrepid shoppers are already familiar with this collaboration's Hollywood energy: When the French brand lent its retro frames to Reformation last year, it became Ref's fastest-selling collaboration of 2024. Now, the duo has reunited online with a few more styles to choose from. Some are re-issues from the first collection, others are inspired by up-to-date trends. All around, they're frames that can make even my routine dog walks feel like a paparazzi-worthy moment.
Just like the first collection, Reformation x Jimmy Fairly's second lap is a tutorial in affordable, eco-friendlier luxury. Prices don't exceed $200—a steal compared to designer shades on the street style circuit—but they're crafted to last. They were all designed in Fairly's Paris studio, and then made from one hundred percent plant-based and biodegradable bio-acetate.
Each pair of sunglasses is styled in a corresponding Ref campaign with Italian vacation-appropriate butter yellow dresses and floral matching sets. I can easily imagine stashing a pair or two into my Away weekender for a summer trip upstate. I can just as effortlessly envision Kaia Gerber grabbing the oversize, yellow tinted frames when she's en route to Pilates, ditto for Hailey Bieber and the oval-shaped, blue tinted pair. Classic black cat-eyes reminiscent of a vintage Celine find seem primed for a Zoë Kravitz or Taylor Swift. Each pair checks the quality and craftsmanship boxes I know other Hollywood-beloved sunglasses meet. Plus, they perfectly match the Reformation dresses and sets celebrities already love.
I've studiously tracked Reformation's collaborations over the past several years, ranging from walking sneakers with Hoka to equestrian-chic dresses designed by Kacey Musgraves. This link-up might be the brand's most universally A-list friendly. (Sunglasses can translate from closet to closet much more easily than a dress or skirt, after all—and they're worn year-round.) I guarantee a pair or two of the sunglasses ahead could make it into a Jenner or Bieber paparazzi shot.
Considering how quickly they sold out the first time, I'm ordering a pair below as soon as possible. Sure, I'll be the only one taking my photo when I wear them—but I'll feel like all eyes are on me.
Shop Reformation's Jimmy Fairly Sunglasses Collab
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
