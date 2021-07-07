Pro tip: Before you start your sunglasses hunt, it's a good idea to determine the right style for your face. But no matter what you're looking for this season—from trend-driven pairs like ski goggle-inspired sunnies to classic shades like Ray-Bans—your favorite brands have you covered with both stylish new designs and fresh updates to the classics. Tortoiseshell continues to dominate this season, as do mirrored lenses, subtle gradients, and all the angles.

At Marie Claire, we're big believers in there being no such thing as too many pairs of sunglasses. If you so choose, you can and should own everyday sunglasses, pool-day sunglasses, early-evening sunglasses, special-occasion sunglasses, and so many more. And because sunglasses are 1) small and 2) often inexpensive, you should feel free to have fun with them. Want to try wacky Instagram-only styles? Do it. Heart-shaped sweet shades calling your name? Add to cart. Sunglasses are not meant to be serious, no matter how much they cost. But that's not to say that sunglasses can't be sophisticated. In fact, a handful of pairs on this list will take the simplest outfit from snooze to stunning.

Best Limited-Edition Pair 1.Michael Kors Limited-Edition New York City 18K Gold Plated Sunglasses $349.00 at michaelkors.com Michael Kors' iconic aviator has set the gold standard in eyewear and now he's taken it literally with this 40th anniversary limited edition style plated with 18k gold.

Best Angular Frames 2.Vehla Florence Black/Smoke $160.00 at vehlaeyewear.com These angular sunglasses have been spotted on celebs from Sophie Turner to Irina Shayk, so they'll definitely for the cool gal. The black frames are versatile and add just the right amount of style to your usual summertime outfits.

Best Classic 3.Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviators $161.00 at glassesusa.com Everyone needs a pair of sunglasses they can throw on and have it magically match every outfit. These are the magical sunnies we like to keep on hand at all times.

Best Eco-Friendly Pair 4.Woodzee Francisco Acetate & Wood Sunglasses $100.00 at woodzee.com Woodzee makes sunglasses from wood, bamboo, and repurposed material from skateboards. We love this pink-lensed pair.

Best Light Shades 5.Free People Matera Modern Sunglasses $25.00 at freepeople.com These monochrome shades feel light as air thanks to their neutral colorway. Style them with an all-white outfit.

BEST REFLECTIVE CAT-EYE 6.Elisa Johnson Bonnie in Silver $150.00 at elisajohnson.co These futuristic yet retro pair from Elisa Johnson's line that debuted this summer will literally go with everything but will never get old

Best for a Budget 7.H&M Polarized Sunglasses $11.99 at Amazon $11.99 at Amazon $14.44 at Amazon If your shopping budget is modest, opt for a pair of H&M sunglasses. These look luxe and, most importantly, the polarized lenses still provide UV protection.

Best Twist on a Classic 8.JW Anderson x Persol PO0009 JW Anderson $417.00 at persol.com It-Brit designer JW Anderson collaborated with iconic eyewear brand Persol for a funky take on classic styles.

Best Statement Maker 10.Nroda All About The Benjamins: Ovalique $120.00 at nroda.com These green-on-green shades are handmade (like all Lowercase NYC styles) in Brooklyn.

BEST INNOVATIVE DESIGN 11.Genusee The Director $150.00 at CUSTOM RETAILER DISPLAY NAME All of Genusee's sunglasses are made from post-consumer recycled water bottles and made in Flint, Michigan.

BEST TEAM EFFORT 12.Daily Paper x KOMONO Ivory Rex Sunglasses $131.00 at dailypaperclothing.com The collaboration between streetwear line Daily Paper and sunglass brand KOMONO is back for its second launch, and we're loving the etched detail on these.

Best '70s-Inspired Frames 13.Freckles Mark Vintage Retro '70s Sunglasses $12.98 at amazon.com I feel like my dad used to own a pair like this—I think that's the reason I love them so much. Cut your hair into shaggy layers and get curtain bangs to complete the look.

Best Prescription Sunglasses 14.Warby Parker Hayes $95.00 at warbyparker.com Warby Parker is stepping up its sunglasses game with this on-trend pair of blue tortoise sunnies. The scratch-resistant lenses can come as prescription lenses, too.

Best Tortoiseshell Sunglasses 15. Ray-Ban Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $172.00 at glassesusa.com These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a redesign from a '70s style, making the old new again. The thicker tortoiseshell acetate frames complement the tinted brown lenses.

Best '60s-Inspired 16.Garrett Leight $360.00 at garrettleight.com If you saw Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood and thought, "I'm going to copy Sharon Tate's style," then these sunglasses from Garrett Leight were made for you.

Best Flat Top Sunglasses 17.CELINE Flat Top Sunglasses $460.00 at nordstrom.com These sunglasses from CELINE will hide your entire face, so they're great if you forgot to put makeup on. Alternatively, pair them with a bright red lip for boss vibes.

BEST UNEXPECTED NEUTRAL 18.Gentle Monster Koki Y1 $1.00 at gentlemonster.com These butter yellow babies from Gentle Monster are a surprisingly versatile color for summer, especially with the warm brown lenses.

BEST ALL-AROUND CLASSIC 19.Sézane Penelope Sunglasses $160.00 at sezane.com Cult favorite for ultimate French-girl style, Sézane, launched their first eyewear collection for this summer. The line is effortless and classic, just like the rest of the brand.

20.Etnia Barcelona Corso Como Sun $299.00 at etniabarcelona.com I want to be whisked away somewhere just so I can wear these sunglasses with a drink in hand. The tinted blush lens gives the frames a vacay vibe while still being completely wearable.

Best for Feeling Bold 21.SaniShades Hot Girl $12.0 at sanishades.com If you're known for being quirky, these blue sideways flame sunglasses are for you. They add a hint of cool to any outfit and will bring all the attention to your face.

Best Pastel Frames 22.Isabel Marant Sunglasses $140.00 at shopbop.com Minty fresh! These light green frames by Isabel Marant are made to be shown off. These are best for round-shaped faces due to their square shape.

Best Out-Of-The-Box Glasses 23.Illesteva Nancy Black Sunglasses $250.00 at shopbop.com The wavy arm design on this otherwise simple pair of lenses gives them a whole new life. Plus, they cover basically your entire face from the sun.

Best White Frames 24.WearMe Pro Retro Vintage Tinted Lens Cat Eye Sunglasses $11.99 at amazon.com Who needs a black or brown pair of sunglasses when you can wear white? Plus, the price is so good you may just have to stock up on a few different pairs.

Best Bedazzled Sunglasses 25.SOJOS Shining Oversized Round Rhinestone Sunglasses $15.99 at amazon.com I love wearing a round pair of sunglasses—especially when they're covered in rhinestones. This pair from SOJOS fits the bill to a T.

26.SA106 Boyfriend Style Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses $15.00 at amazon.com You probably saw these sunglasses on TikTok. And you didn't see them there, then you probably saw them on Instagram. Literally everyone loves these inexpensive lenses because of how, well, expensive they look.

Best Design 27.Haze Infinity Dreamer $340.00 at hazecollection.com This brand draws its inspiration from architecture, and these sunglasses are unlike any others you may have come across. The cutout design on this one is memorable.

Best for Instagram 28.Lexxola Damien Black/Orange $190.00 at lexxola.com Consider these "Instagram sunglasses," because they'll get all the likes and comments. From the rectangular lenses to the warm orange color, they have all the trademarks of a trendy frame. Get them while they're still available.

Best for Inclusivity 29.Shades of Shades Aire Caramel Collection $325.00 at shades-of-shades.com Luxury eyewear brand Shades of Shades is on a quest to bring inclusive sunglasses shades in the "nude" category. If you haven't found your perfect color match yet, you may just find the one here.

Best for Giving Back 30.Bold Dots Madison Crystal $15.5.00 at bold-dots.com If you're looking for a brand that gives back, Bold Dots runs an awesome initiative: For every frame purchased, the company will provide treatment and corrective vision frames to a person in need, mainly the elderly and young children in small villages in India.

Best for People Watching 31.Krewe Ward 24K Titanium + Matte Black to Brume $295.00 at krewe.com You love to people-watch, but what's more awkward than making accidental eye contact? Now you can observe in peace with these olive green frames because no one will see your wandering eyes from afar.

Best for People Watching 32.Crap Eyewear The Nu Bloom $79.00 at crapeyewear.com Look at the world through rose-colored glasses (literally) in this tinted pair of sunnies. The oval shape is right on trend for the season and we love the rimless gradient lenses for their sleek aesthetic.

Best Affordable Pair 33.ZARA Cat Eye Sunglasses $10.00 at zara.com You have a tendency to misplace your sunglasses and would rather not splurge on an expensive pair. Here's a cute and affordable pair of shades to get you through summer and beyond (that is, if you don't lose them).

Best Brown Shades 34.Karen Walker Number One Sunglasses $230.00 at shopbop.com These brown frames are semi-transparent, so people watching is officially a go. Plus, they look a little more relaxed on your face when compared to your normal old black pair.

Best Mirrored Lenses 35.Free People Dusk To Dawn Sunglasses $25.00 at freepeople.com These mirrored lenses are an instant fashion flex when you arrive to the pool. The lightweight sunglasses have squared frame, which are best suited for round and heart-shaped faces.

Best Menswear-Inspired Sunglasses 36.Madewell Ashcroft Sunglasses $58.00 at madewell.com A pair of translucent sunglasses are great for those who don't want to add additional color to their outfits. The menswear-inspired sunglasses (you don't have to steal bae's anymore) feature a slightly squared-off shape and a keyhole bridge.

Best Wear-Anywhere Sunglasses 37.Illesteva Pamela Sunglasses Candy Stripe $220.00 at illesteva.com This frame comes in multiple colors, but I love the simplicity of the tortoiseshell pattern. This pair will go with everything you own. Recommended for round faces, the cat-eye shape will fit and flatter.

Best Classy Pair 38.Burberry Butterfly Cat Eye Sunglasses $192.00 at revolve.com You'll look just as luxurious as you feel in this pair of classic designer frames from Burberry. Hide the patterned sides under your hair for a more subtle vibe.

BEST TO GO INCOGNITO IN 39.Covry Coxa Latte $155.00 at shopcovry.com These are big enough to add full sun protection... or disguise a hungover face. Your choice!

Best Edgy Pair 40.Prive Revaux Victoria Sunglasses $39.95 at amazon.com This retro frame gets a much-needed update courtesy of this vibrant orange hue at Prive Revaux. Wear these for when you want to look like a Gen-Z fashion icon

Best Classic Upgrade 41.Westward Leaning Pioneer 55 $185.00 at westwardleaning.com If you've worn the same Ray Ban Wayfarers for so long, these flatteringly shaped alternatives are a smart upgrade, fashioned from sturdy acetate frames and head-turning mirrored lenses.

Best for Feeling Groovy 42.Aerie Bright Side Sunnies $15.95 at ae.com Praised for being trendy, comfortable, and sturdy, these shades come in five different colors, though this rainbow one embodies all those positive summertime vibes.

For the Serial Misplacer 43.& Other Stories Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses $29.00 at stories.com Sunglasses are a chance for a cheeky fashion flex. If that's what you're looking for, I present these trendy affordable, and squared lensed stunners.

The Oversized Pick 44.QUAY AUSTRALIA Almost Ready $32.90 at shop3rdeyeview.com If Saweetie created it, we're buying it. The rapper teamed up with Quay to design a collection of sunglasses and this oversized style is almost too cool for words. Of course, it'll fit oversize on you because Sawettie does it bold and loud.

Best Chain Sunglasses 45.3rdEyeView Francis $32.90 at shop3rdeyeview.com Sunglasses chains are the best new accessory you didn't know you needed and at this price, it's totally worth dipping a toe into this trend.