Best Airport Outfits Ever

1: The Twist on the Trench

(Image credit: Unknown)

With the same ease of its coat counterpart (a wardrobe staple), trench detailing is a no-brainer for minimal travel wardrobing. Shout out to the belted trench blouse that is buttoned-up enough for the conference but with a cinched waist that looks sexy tucked into high waisted jeans for drinks at the hotel bar.

2: The Blanket Coat

(Image credit: TYLER JOE)

Ditch the itchy airline-issue blanket and double up on comfortable and style by wrapping yourself in this travel essential that is as effortlessly put-together as it is warm. What is better than being chic and comfortable? Nothing.

3: A Midi + Sneakers

(Image credit: TYLER JOE)

Let’s put it this way: One could be, upon arrival, changing out of sweats in an airport bathroom...or stepping off the plane and heading straight to lunch alfresco. A lightweight printed midi offers comfort, coverage (for freezing flights), and style with very little effort. Pair with color-blocked retro sneakers and to maintain your cool rushing to any connections.

4: Socks + Loafers

(Image credit: TYLER JOE)

As long as it’s mandatory to remove your shoes at security, it’s mandatory to wear decent socks. Experiment with argyle, stripes, or wooly textured types and slip on a loafer, the most comfortable and versatile of all travel shoes. With a skirt, jeans, or cropped trousers, this duo adds instant style to any travel scenario.

Worth It: Chanel Multi-Pocket Bag

The kiss of death for any travel tote is an unacceptable ratio of space to organization. Many a seatmate has watched me empty the entire contents of my travel tote onto my lap in order to find my hand sanitizer. Then I discovered this Chanel knapsack. Big enough for a travel blanket, metal water bottle, and a magazine, the main chamber holds all that over-sized (or awkwardly-sized) stuff, while the outside compartments individually hold a wallet, phone, passport and boarding pass, hand cream, and ear buds. Reclaim those 15 minutes of scrambling for lip balm and tack them onto a nap!

The Personal Item That Goes Miles: White & Tan Handbag

(Image credit: TYLER JOE)

A short trip requires a very precise wardrobe edit, and that likely doesn't includes multiple accessory options. Our vote is for these graphic tan-and-white bags that are neutral but also interesting enough to pull together a sweater and jeans and can pop against a printed dress. One and done!

A version of this story appears in the November 2019 issue of Marie Claire.

