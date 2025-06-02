Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Archival Fashion to the Extreme, in a Nightgown Dress and Bloomers at the Airport
She sees your '90s-era runway pieces and raises you 19th century bloomers.
Her on-screen alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw is famous for her fresh-from-the-runway garb, but in real life, Sarah Jessica Parker prefers pieces with historic connotations. While Carrie debuts new designs from Simone Rocha and Maison Margiela in And Just Like That... Season 3, Parker has been leaning into trends that are hundreds of years old.
On the press junket, she's worn several witchy corset dresses, which featured design elements from the 16th and 17th centuries. It's been a running theme throughout her media tour—one that, apparently, is far from over.
After attending the Parisian premiere of And Just Like That... last week, Parker returned to her New York City stomping grounds. She hopped off the plane at JFK International Airport, in an all-white look that played into several Victorian-era trends. Parker wore an ankle-length night gown with a ruffled hem and a pair of long, eyelet bloomers.
The layered look felt authentically-vintage, aligning closely with what women would have worn during the mid-nineteenth century. But given that this is Sarah Jessica Parker we're talking about, the actor was bound and determined to update the centuries-old trend. She utilized several modern accessories to make her flight 'fit feel current.
On her feet, Parker wore a pair of buckled, Mary Jane snakeskin pumps (another win for the round-toe shoe movement). Her sunglasses, meanwhile, were a hyper-trendy shield style—the likes of which would undoubtedly send a Victorian child into a coma.
Over top, she wore a cream-colored top coat and carried a navy duffel bag emblazoned with her initials. Diamonds at her neck and lobes completed the avant-garde travel outfit.
Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Sydney Sweeney have all championed lacy bloomers like Parkers—just not in transit. The New York City boutique Salter House sells several celebrity- and editor-approved versions, while labels like Simone Rocha, Chloé, and Suzie Kondi have taken them worldwide.
Underpinnings as outerwear are just another example of the archival fashion that's dominated the scene for years now. Parker's 19th century airport outfit, however, takes the trend to new heights.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
