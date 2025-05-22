I Track Every Celebrity Cannes Arrival—These 8 French Riviera Outfits Fit Any Euro Summer Vacation

For two entire weeks each May, my job as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor is to take meticulous note of every single look at the Cannes Film Festival. Each May, I arrive at the same conclusion: Some of the best Cannes looks aren't even stepping anywhere near the red carpet.

As stars like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elle Fanning flit between appearances, they walk the Croisette in a different genre of French Riviera fashion. Category: easy, breezy, must-buy vacation outfits. Some opt for oversize caftans paired to Dior bags; others saunter to after-parties in flirty halter mini dresses or luxury matching sets. Even their airport outfits to touch down in Nice are leagues ahead of the usual TSA fare. (See: Emma Watson flying in a Chanel dress.)

Over time, I've learned that an invite to the Cannes Film Festival isn't necessary to take these summer outfit templates to heart. Anyone packing for a vacation to Portugal, Spain, Italy, or France can learn from these looks. Whether you're planning for five straight days on the Mediterranean Sea or staging an A-list inspired museum photoshoot at the Louvre, the following eight outfits are my expert-vetted picks for your best-dressed Euro summer yet.

The Airport-Proof Layers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Before soaking in the Mediterranean sun and taking a dip in the sea, you need a reliable outfit for the flight across the Atlantic. Halle Berry provided the blueprint for a failsafe travel look between her appearances as a 2025 Cannes Film Festival judge. Light layers like an oversize blazer or jacket and tied-off sweater can combat frigid plane temperatures without weighing you down after landing. Wide-leg jeans can stand up to the long-haul flight, too—but I won't judge anyone who prefers sweatpants.

The Flouncy Halter Mini Dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Elle Fanning is practically French Riviera royalty at this point. She continued her streak of taking over the Croisette on May 21 with a double-C Chanel halter mini dress and juxtaposing mule sandals. I tracked down several more mini dresses with the same Euro trip princess energy, ready for anything from a day trip to Monte Carlo to an evening sail off the Amalfi Coast.

The All-White Outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid's all-white outfit is a textbook French Riviera fashion moment. It's ethereal and ever-so-retro, blending a celebrity favorite shirting trend (the corset top) with vintage-leaning kick crop jeans and a top handle bag. Her sun-soaked outfit comes courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent; anyone dressing to hop on the back of a Vespa can find similar styles at Nordstrom and J.Crew.

The Gingham Summer Dress

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Emma Watson arrived at her first Cannes Film Festival in more than a decade on a stylish mission: to bring the unexpected summer plaid trend to the masses. Indeed, her Chanel Resort 2025 dress was all the push I needed to check off the print box on my Euro summer shopping list. Only instead of ordering a direct-from-the-runway dress, I looked toward under-$250 styles. Forget what you thought you knew about cozy ginghams and plaids: They're equally as suited to a beachside trip, Aperol Spritz in hand.

The Relaxed Matching Set

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Every time I travel abroad during the summer, I think of a white tiered dress as a must-pack item. Daisy Edgar-Jones gave me a fresh alternative to consider this year, however, in the form of her matching Gucci set. I'd swap cotton poplin for linen and ditch long-sleeves altogether—but I'm keeping the chic sunglasses and woven bag.

The Swimsuit-Only Outfit

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

When Emily Ratajkowski arrived in Cannes, France, she skipped the step-and-repeat to head straight for the beach. Once there, she indulged in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, including a Gucci printed swimsuit, monogram platform sandals, and a silk scarf tied around her hips like a sarong. Whether you have her G-logo budget or not, the same luxurious look can be your plus-one on a Euro summer beach day. Choose a one-piece and a silk scarf with contrasting prints, and you're in supermodel mode—but maybe try a more practical pair of shoes. Those French Riviera beaches are rockier than they look.

The Breezy Caftan Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In all the fervor over Jennifer Lawrence's stunning white Dior red carpet gown (and second quick-change into another Dior creation), some Cannes followers may have missed the actress's arrival look. It's this gauzy wrap dress and oversize pendant that I'm bookmarking for a spa day on the Amalfi Coast or a beach read marathon by the resort pool. A sheer, long-sleeve dress can still pass strict resort dress codes and beat the height of summer heat—and it easily slides over a swimsuit, too. Lawrence's is, once again, Dior, but I found a trio of boho-chic dresses to take in your carry-on for under $350.

The Structured Tank Top and Capri Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Greenblatt and her stylist, Molly Dickson, borrowed this Cannes arrival look from Claudia Schiffer's 1990s Chanel wardrobe. Anyone can capture the same Croissette energy with a pair of tailored capri pants and a structured tweed top. Save it for a nice waterfront dinner to toast your Euro summer.

The Polo Set

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Viola Davis touched down in the French Riviera toward the end of the circuit with a matching set that made me want Cannes to last days longer. (If only for even more outfit inspiration.) She pulled up to her hotel in a charming striped polo shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers: a failsafe combination for touring museums, walking through ancient cities, or beelining for the nearest beach bar.