I Track Every Celebrity Cannes Arrival—These 8 French Riviera Outfits Fit Any Euro Summer Vacation

I'm taking notes for my next trip.

For two entire weeks each May, my job as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor is to take meticulous note of every single look at the Cannes Film Festival. Each May, I arrive at the same conclusion: Some of the best Cannes looks aren't even stepping anywhere near the red carpet.

As stars like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elle Fanning flit between appearances, they walk the Croisette in a different genre of French Riviera fashion. Category: easy, breezy, must-buy vacation outfits. Some opt for oversize caftans paired to Dior bags; others saunter to after-parties in flirty halter mini dresses or luxury matching sets. Even their airport outfits to touch down in Nice are leagues ahead of the usual TSA fare. (See: Emma Watson flying in a Chanel dress.)

Over time, I've learned that an invite to the Cannes Film Festival isn't necessary to take these summer outfit templates to heart. Anyone packing for a vacation to Portugal, Spain, Italy, or France can learn from these looks. Whether you're planning for five straight days on the Mediterranean Sea or staging an A-list inspired museum photoshoot at the Louvre, the following eight outfits are my expert-vetted picks for your best-dressed Euro summer yet.

The Airport-Proof Layers

Halle Berry at Cannes wearing a blazer with a sweater and jeans

Before soaking in the Mediterranean sun and taking a dip in the sea, you need a reliable outfit for the flight across the Atlantic. Halle Berry provided the blueprint for a failsafe travel look between her appearances as a 2025 Cannes Film Festival judge. Light layers like an oversize blazer or jacket and tied-off sweater can combat frigid plane temperatures without weighing you down after landing. Wide-leg jeans can stand up to the long-haul flight, too—but I won't judge anyone who prefers sweatpants.

Cozysoft Crop Cardigan
French Connection
Cozysoft Crop Cardigan

Oversized Double Button Blazer
Almina Concept
Oversized Double Button Blazer

Miramar Wide Leg Cotton Terry Sweatpant Jeans
rag & bone
Miramar Wide Leg Cotton Terry Sweatpant Jeans

The Flouncy Halter Mini Dress

Elle Fanning wearing a Chanel halter dress in Cannes

Elle Fanning is practically French Riviera royalty at this point. She continued her streak of taking over the Croisette on May 21 with a double-C Chanel halter mini dress and juxtaposing mule sandals. I tracked down several more mini dresses with the same Euro trip princess energy, ready for anything from a day trip to Monte Carlo to an evening sail off the Amalfi Coast.

Combination Halter Dress
ZARA
Combination Halter Dress

Aritzia, Wilfred GoodLux Incense Dress
Aritzia
Wilfred GoodLux Incense Dress

Yolani Mini Dress
MORE TO COME
Yolani Mini Dress

The All-White Outfit

Bella Hadid arrives at her hotel for the cannes film festival

Bella Hadid's all-white outfit is a textbook French Riviera fashion moment. It's ethereal and ever-so-retro, blending a celebrity favorite shirting trend (the corset top) with vintage-leaning kick crop jeans and a top handle bag. Her sun-soaked outfit comes courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent; anyone dressing to hop on the back of a Vespa can find similar styles at Nordstrom and J.Crew.

Juno Corset Crop Camisole
EDIKTED
Juno Corset Crop Camisole

J.Crew, Mid-Rise Kickout Jean
J.Crew
Mid-Rise Kickout Jean

Mokki - Textured Camel
Polène
Mokki - Textured Camel

The Gingham Summer Dress

Emma Watson on her way to the Cannes Film Festival in a plaid dress

Emma Watson arrived at her first Cannes Film Festival in more than a decade on a stylish mission: to bring the unexpected summer plaid trend to the masses. Indeed, her Chanel Resort 2025 dress was all the push I needed to check off the print box on my Euro summer shopping list. Only instead of ordering a direct-from-the-runway dress, I looked toward under-$250 styles. Forget what you thought you knew about cozy ginghams and plaids: They're equally as suited to a beachside trip, Aperol Spritz in hand.

Gingham Midi Dress
ZARA
Gingham Midi Dress

Kris Dress
NIA
Kris Dress

The Cosima Nap Dress - Chocolate Gingham
Hill House Home
The Cosima Nap Dress

The Relaxed Matching Set

Daisy Edgar Jones at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a Gucci matching set

Every time I travel abroad during the summer, I think of a white tiered dress as a must-pack item. Daisy Edgar-Jones gave me a fresh alternative to consider this year, however, in the form of her matching Gucci set. I'd swap cotton poplin for linen and ditch long-sleeves altogether—but I'm keeping the chic sunglasses and woven bag.

Sunny Somewhere Cotton-Linen Set
Free People
Sunny Somewhere Set

Woven Small Tote Bag
Gucci
Woven Small Tote Bag

Coline Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly
Coline Sunglasses

The Swimsuit-Only Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a printed Gucci swimsuit with a Gucci scarf and sandals

When Emily Ratajkowski arrived in Cannes, France, she skipped the step-and-repeat to head straight for the beach. Once there, she indulged in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit, including a Gucci printed swimsuit, monogram platform sandals, and a silk scarf tied around her hips like a sarong. Whether you have her G-logo budget or not, the same luxurious look can be your plus-one on a Euro summer beach day. Choose a one-piece and a silk scarf with contrasting prints, and you're in supermodel mode—but maybe try a more practical pair of shoes. Those French Riviera beaches are rockier than they look.

Printed Swimsuit
GUCCI
Printed Swimsuit

J.Crew, Gemma Bandeau One-Piece

J.Crew
Gemma Bandeau One-Piece

Monday Swimwear, Bahamas One Piece

Monday Swimwear
Bahamas One Piece

The Breezy Caftan Dress

Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes wearing a Dior Robe dress

In all the fervor over Jennifer Lawrence's stunning white Dior red carpet gown (and second quick-change into another Dior creation), some Cannes followers may have missed the actress's arrival look. It's this gauzy wrap dress and oversize pendant that I'm bookmarking for a spa day on the Amalfi Coast or a beach read marathon by the resort pool. A sheer, long-sleeve dress can still pass strict resort dress codes and beat the height of summer heat—and it easily slides over a swimsuit, too. Lawrence's is, once again, Dior, but I found a trio of boho-chic dresses to take in your carry-on for under $350.

Theodora Cotton Kaftan
LEMLEM
Theodora Cotton Kaftan

Conditions Apply Ric Rac Printed Kaftan
Anthropologie
Ric Rac Printed Kaftan

Oversized Kaftan Dress
H&M
Oversized Kaftan Dress

The Structured Tank Top and Capri Pants

Ariana Greenblatt at the 2025 Cannes FIlm Festival wearing archival chanel

Ariana Greenblatt and her stylist, Molly Dickson, borrowed this Cannes arrival look from Claudia Schiffer's 1990s Chanel wardrobe. Anyone can capture the same Croissette energy with a pair of tailored capri pants and a structured tweed top. Save it for a nice waterfront dinner to toast your Euro summer.

Shay Tank Top
Elodie the Label
Shay Tank Top

Gap
High Rise Ponte Capris

The Anelise Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Anelise Ballet Flat

The Polo Set

Viola Davis wearing a matching polo set at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Viola Davis touched down in the French Riviera toward the end of the circuit with a matching set that made me want Cannes to last days longer. (If only for even more outfit inspiration.) She pulled up to her hotel in a charming striped polo shirt, matching shorts, and white sneakers: a failsafe combination for touring museums, walking through ancient cities, or beelining for the nearest beach bar.

Kule the Fjord Top
Shopbop
Kule the Fjord Top

Kule the Agnes Shorts
Shopbop
Kule the Agnes Shorts

J.Crew, Road Trip Sneakers
J.Crew
Road Trip Sneakers

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.

Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.

