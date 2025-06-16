Adidas Samba Sneakers Complete Sophie Turner's Sleek, All-Gray Airport Outfit
They're officially a travel trademark.
While the red carpet is quieter in the summer, the airport certainly isn't. From now until August, an influx of A-list frequent fliers will board flights at the big three: LaGuardia, JFK, and LAX, dressed in their best loungewear—and their bid for the Adidas sneaker of the summer.
On June 14, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner was spotted post-flight at JFK airport. It's unclear where Turner jetted in from, but regardless, her effortlessly-cool ensemble lit up the Arrivals floor. Turner went the groutfit route for her travels, starting with a cropped, TikTok-famous bomber jacket from Scarlet & Sam, a burgeoning Melbourne brand. It embodied the classic silhouette to a T, with ribbed elastic cuffs, silver utility detailing, and oversized sleeves. In true bomber form, the boxy $230 jacket was padded with puffy fabric for extra warmth. (Perfectly for chilly airport AC.)
From there, Turner maintained maximum coziness with straight-leg sweatpants, also in heather gray. For her personal item, Turner carried a leather tote bag, which matched her black sunglasses. Of all the pieces in her monochrome airport outfit, though, it's her sneakers that got celebrity travel fashion enthusiasts' attention.
Turner chose a celebrity airport outfit staple: Adidas Sambas, also flight-approved by Olivia Rodrigo, Lindsay Lohan, Dakota Johnson, and Katie Holmes (to name a few). Her white-and-blue version hailed from a recent Wales Bonner collaboration. The signature Samba stripes were croc-embossed, alongside suede paneling, gum-rubber soles, and contrasting black stitching on the tongues and heels.
Turner has been a devoted Adidas sneakerhead since the early 2010s. While the Wales Bonner kicks are her newest addition, her collection boasts Sambas and Gazelles in various shades. Last October, the Northampton native matched her royal blue Adidas Sambaes to her Eras Tour sweatshirt—presumably a gift from her close friend, Taylor Swift. The Sambaes are a platform reimagining of Sambas, complete with translucent sidewalls and textured overlays.
Now that Turner's back in NYC, she'll likely take her Sambas out for a spin in the coming days. When she's in town, Turner usually stays at Swift's Tribeca townhouse. Keep an eye on the surrounding sidewalks for their impending girls' night outfits.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.