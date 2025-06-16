While the red carpet is quieter in the summer, the airport certainly isn't. From now until August, an influx of A-list frequent fliers will board flights at the big three: LaGuardia, JFK, and LAX, dressed in their best loungewear—and their bid for the Adidas sneaker of the summer.

On June 14, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner was spotted post-flight at JFK airport. It's unclear where Turner jetted in from, but regardless, her effortlessly-cool ensemble lit up the Arrivals floor. Turner went the groutfit route for her travels, starting with a cropped, TikTok-famous bomber jacket from Scarlet & Sam, a burgeoning Melbourne brand. It embodied the classic silhouette to a T, with ribbed elastic cuffs, silver utility detailing, and oversized sleeves. In true bomber form, the boxy $230 jacket was padded with puffy fabric for extra warmth. (Perfectly for chilly airport AC.)

From there, Turner maintained maximum coziness with straight-leg sweatpants, also in heather gray. For her personal item, Turner carried a leather tote bag, which matched her black sunglasses. Of all the pieces in her monochrome airport outfit, though, it's her sneakers that got celebrity travel fashion enthusiasts' attention.

Sophie Turner taps into the bomber jacket trend at JFK airport with Adidas Sambas sneakers. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Turner chose a celebrity airport outfit staple: Adidas Sambas, also flight-approved by Olivia Rodrigo, Lindsay Lohan, Dakota Johnson, and Katie Holmes (to name a few). Her white-and-blue version hailed from a recent Wales Bonner collaboration. The signature Samba stripes were croc-embossed, alongside suede paneling, gum-rubber soles, and contrasting black stitching on the tongues and heels.

Turner has been a devoted Adidas sneakerhead since the early 2010s. While the Wales Bonner kicks are her newest addition, her collection boasts Sambas and Gazelles in various shades. Last October, the Northampton native matched her royal blue Adidas Sambaes to her Eras Tour sweatshirt—presumably a gift from her close friend, Taylor Swift. The Sambaes are a platform reimagining of Sambas, complete with translucent sidewalls and textured overlays.

Sophie Turner is spotted in London wearing Adidas Sambaes in Oct. 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now that Turner's back in NYC, she'll likely take her Sambas out for a spin in the coming days. When she's in town, Turner usually stays at Swift's Tribeca townhouse. Keep an eye on the surrounding sidewalks for their impending girls' night outfits.