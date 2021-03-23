Gucci Publishes Third Chime for Change Zine

Founded in 2013, Gucci's CHIME FOR CHANGE is a global campaign seeking to convene, unite, and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality. Today, March 23rd, Gucci is launching the third issue of it's CHIME Zine featuring contributions from artists, activists, and writers around the world. Edited by author and organizer, Adam Eli, this issue includes essays, interviews, and artwork highlighting various topics such as the women's uprising in Poland, upholding the tradition of resistance in Egypt for a new generation, how women and marginalized groups powered Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement, the need for global attention to the epidemic of femicide in Turkey, confronting the stigma around sexual violence, and the importance of preserving the history of the radical queer feminist zine culture of the 1990s and 2000s in the digital age.

"CHIME Zine reflects, honors and unites voices that are fighting for global gender equality. In the past 12-15 months social movements have gained traction in every corner of the world. This issue of our zine seeks to uplift those at the center of these movements." Eli told Marieclaire.com in a statement.





Gucci

Visually, the zine is beautiful thanks to art director MP5, whose bright colors and eye-catching graphics help get the messages across. This idea of the importance of visuals, symbols, and art in social movements is a topic discussed in CHIME Zine No.3. Ola Jasionowska, a contributor, expressed that "Symbols can easily make people feel as though they are part of something bigger than themselves. That visual representation of resistance is a part of an identity for the people."

In addition to the third issue of the zine, Gucci has joined the Generation Equality Forum as the private sector lead on the Feminist Movements & Leadership Action Coalition. The Generation Equality Forum is a global gathering for gender equality. Along with the launch of the issue, Gucci has announced this year's CHIME FOR CHANGE grantees which includes the following organizations, Global Fund for Women, Equality Now, UN Women, D.i.R.e, BEAWARENOW, and Artolution. With these grants Gucci plans to continue to fund their non-profit partners who work with "women-led grassroots organizations on the frontlines to protect and uphold the safety, health and human rights of women around the world, including women of color, transgender women, Indigenous women, and disabled women."



The digital edition of the issue will be available for free on Gucci Equilibrium, Gucci's platform dedicated to social and environmental impact. Limited print quantities will be available at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the Gucci Wooster bookstore, and Dashwood Books in New York.



