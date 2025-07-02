In the two weeks since Dakota Johnson wrapped the intense Materialists press tour, she's been enjoying some much-deserved R&R. Last week, the A-lister ditched New York City for the Mediterranean Sea and its surrounding countries. First, she was spotted in Rome with her travel companion, Kate Hudson. Two days later, the close friends set sail for Ibiza—and dressed the part, of course.

On July 2, paparazzi photographed Johnson minutes after she arrived on the Spanish island. Instead of typical travel attire, the Fifty Shades of Grey star looked ocean-ready in her first bikini of the week. She chose a white triangle-shaped bralette with a halter-shaped neckline. Then, she swapped the matching bottoms for a floral satin slip skirt, courtesy of Dôen. Named the Elowen Skirt, her exact style is sold out (surprise, surprise), but the L.A. label offers the same silhouette in different patterns.

Not only was it on-brand selection for Johnson, the skirt marked a subtle tribute to her viral Materialists costumes as well. She wore floral Dôen pieces twice in the romantic dramedy. First came a billowy blouse in an anniversary fight scene. Later in the film, Johnson's character, Lucy, crashed a wedding in the butter yellow Nevara Dress, unexpectedly paired with Nike sneakers.

Dakota Johnson arrived in Ibiza wearing a white bikini and a Dôen skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On the footwear front, Johnson pulled out Alaïa's celeb-beloved mesh ballet flats from her 2023 archive. (She hasn't publicly worn them since Oct. 2023.) Patent leather straps across each upper mimicked classic Mary Janes, while the mesh made them lightweight and airy—perfect for summer.

A few weeks ago, Sofia Richie Grainge wore the same popular pair during her Euro summer getaway to France. She opted for the white version to complement her striped blouse and ivory trousers.

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $950 at Neiman Marcus

Now, a moment for Johnson's carry-on. In true fashion girl form, her travel tote wasn't your average canvas bag. The longtime brand ambassador carried a lime green shopper from Gucci that's no longer offered by the label. Her rectangular carry-all featured Gucci's patented bamboo top handle. According to secondhand sites, the green color-way is incredibly rare and listed at upwards of $500.

The 35-year-old's swimwear set surfaced three days after her initial holiday 'fit dropped. On June 28, Johnson and Hudson strolled through Rome looking sun-kissed and stylish. Johnson, for one, sourced Bode for an embroidered tank top, which complemented her AGOLDE wide-leg jeans. Following Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Priyanka Chopra's lead, she tapped into the coin purse trend with a vintage Judith Leiber clutch.

Similarly, Hudson looked effortlessly chic in a button-down poplin dress accessorized by a multi-color ascot tied around her neck. To finish, the two twinned with peep-toe patent leather mules, both in black.

Dakota and Kate strolled through Rome hand-in-hand. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last summer, Ibiza brought out the best in fashion muses like Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Clearly, the country is already doing the same for Johnson.

