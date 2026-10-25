Kris Jenner Borrows Kim Kardashian's Vintage Elizabeth Taylor Scorpion Robe, Originally Designed for Grace Kelly's Birthday Party

The iconic cape is also set to feature in 'All's Fair' season 2.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Kris Jenner attends the &quot;All&#039;s Fair&quot; screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026 wearing Elizabeth Taylor&#039;s scorpion robe
(Image credit: Getty Images/Maria Moratti/WireImage)
Jump to category:

Kris Jenner is currently in Italy with her daughter, Kim Kardashian. On October 24, the reality duo made a dramatic appearance at Rome Film Festival for a special screening of the forthcoming second season of Hulu's All's Fair. True to form, Jenner made a splash on the red carpet in one of Elizabeth Taylor's most striking outfits.

Jenner—who is an executive producer on Kardashian's legal drama—wore Taylor's Scorpio Evening Cape, originally designed for the Hollywood legend by Tiziani Roma, to attend the 21st Rome Film Festival. The long black velvet robe features an eye-catching ivory silk lining, along with two silver embroidered scorpions adorning the front of the cape.

The momager accessorized Taylor's unforgettable cape with a long white dress, long white gloves, and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Kris Jenner attends the &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026 wearing Elizabeth Taylor&#039;s scorpion robe

Kris Jenner attending the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026.

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian revealed, "Fun fact about the cape my mom is wearing. It belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, and my mom now owns it and graciously let me wear it in All's Fair."

The SKIMS founder continued, "After Ryan [Murphy] heard the story of Elizabeth Taylor wearing it to Grace Kelly's Scorpion Ball, naturally, he made sure to write an episode about [Kardashian's character] Allura Grant throwing her own Scorpion Ball, and I'm the luckiest girl to have borrowed it from my mom."

Kris Jenner attends the &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026 wearing Elizabeth Taylor&#039;s scorpion robe

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose with the cast of All's Fair.

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

The Cleopatra star originally wore the scorpion-adorned robe to attend Grace Kelly's 40th birthday on November 15, 1969.

Notably, the scorpion gown sold at Christie's in 2011 for $74,000 (a $60,000 bid plus the buyer's premium). Per the listing, "At this time, Karl Lagerfeld was Tiziani's freelance designer, and this cape may well be one of his designs."

Kris Jenner attends the &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026 wearing Elizabeth Taylor&#039;s scorpion robe

The Cleopatra star originally wore the scorpion-adorned robe to attend Grace Kelly's 40th birthday on November 15, 1969.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bettmann)

Kris Jenner attends the &amp;quot;All&#039;s Fair&amp;quot; screening during the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026 wearing Elizabeth Taylor&#039;s scorpion robe

Elizabeth Taylor attending Grace Kelly's 40th birthday on November 15, 1969.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bettmann)

Kardashian can be seen wearing the incredible robe in the season 2 trailer for All's Fair. Considering the cape's impressive cultural history, it's completely unsurprising that Jenner made quite such an impression on the red carpet.

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

Shop Scorpion-Inspired Outfits

CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.