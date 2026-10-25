Kris Jenner is currently in Italy with her daughter, Kim Kardashian. On October 24, the reality duo made a dramatic appearance at Rome Film Festival for a special screening of the forthcoming second season of Hulu's All's Fair. True to form, Jenner made a splash on the red carpet in one of Elizabeth Taylor's most striking outfits.
Jenner—who is an executive producer on Kardashian's legal drama—wore Taylor's Scorpio Evening Cape, originally designed for the Hollywood legend by Tiziani Roma, to attend the 21st Rome Film Festival. The long black velvet robe features an eye-catching ivory silk lining, along with two silver embroidered scorpions adorning the front of the cape.
The momager accessorized Taylor's unforgettable cape with a long white dress, long white gloves, and a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.
In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian revealed, "Fun fact about the cape my mom is wearing. It belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, and my mom now owns it and graciously let me wear it in All's Fair."
The SKIMS founder continued, "After Ryan [Murphy] heard the story of Elizabeth Taylor wearing it to Grace Kelly's Scorpion Ball, naturally, he made sure to write an episode about [Kardashian's character] Allura Grant throwing her own Scorpion Ball, and I'm the luckiest girl to have borrowed it from my mom."
The Cleopatra star originally wore the scorpion-adorned robe to attend Grace Kelly's 40th birthday on November 15, 1969.
Notably, the scorpion gown sold at Christie's in 2011 for $74,000 (a $60,000 bid plus the buyer's premium). Per the listing, "At this time, Karl Lagerfeld was Tiziani's freelance designer, and this cape may well be one of his designs."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kardashian can be seen wearing the incredible robe in the season 2 trailer for All's Fair. Considering the cape's impressive cultural history, it's completely unsurprising that Jenner made quite such an impression on the red carpet.
All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube