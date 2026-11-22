While the outfits gave the appearance of being Catwoman-esque catsuits, both were comprised of two extremely skintight pieces.
Looking every inch the F1 WAG, Kardashian opted for a flame red leather outfit, featuring a plunging zipped jacket and matching, high-waisted pants, adorned with statement silver buttons, courtesy of Chrome Hearts.
She accessorized the eye-catching red leather suit with a matching bag, which was emblazoned with crucifixes, and a pair of wraparound sunglasses. For footwear, the SKIMS founder chose burgundy pointed-toe pumps.
Kardashian was photographed watching the race alongside her All's Fair co-star, Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor.
As if one leather catsuit wasn't enough for one weekend, Kardashian also wore an all-black look featuring a similarly plunging neckline.
Unlike her bootcut red leather pants, Kardashian's all-black outfit featured tighter, leggings-adjacent pants, which she wore with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
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Basically, if anyone is ever in doubt, doubling up on head-to-toe leather looks is never wrong. Just ask Kim Kardashian.