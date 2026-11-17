Jennifer Lawrence saved her one and only Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reapingpremiere look for the press tour's finale, but Katniss Everdeen's signature side braid and mockingjay wings stayed in storage. For the New York screening on November 16, Lawrence let the new star, McKenna Grace, do all the method dressing. Instead, she volunteered as tribute in Dior to bring a robe-style coat from the street style circuit to the red carpet.
For the Hunger Games family reunion, which hosted everyone from franchise regular Elizabeth Banks to newcomer Elle Fanning (who plays a younger version of Banks's character in the prequel), Lawrence stole the show in an outfit worthy of an evening at the Metropolitan Opera's Lincoln Center. Giving the opera trend an opulent, fresh-from-the-Capitol twist, the actor sourced Dior's Pre-Fall 2026 collection for a luxurious, carpet-sweeping coat.
The black silk robe featured ivory, pale pink, and green floral embroidery that dramatically cascaded from the waistline to the sweeping train. This wasn't the only standout feature: The extended collar of the waist-tied wrap was also covered in contrasting, snowy white fur.
The red carpet-ready coat opened beneath the belt, revealing Lawrence's peep-toe Gianvito Rossi mules. From there, Lawrence's less-is-more accessories—including diamond-and-onyx drop earrings by Fred Leighton and rings from her everyday jewelry stack—let the Dior robe do all the talking.
Gianvito Rossi
Sofia Mule 95
While the Dior coat-turned-dress complemented the decadence of Capitol fashion in The Hunger Games, similar styles have been in Lawrence's favor for over a year.
In October 2025, J.Law arrived at the London Film Festival in a similar flower-embroidered, fur-adorned black design by Conner Ives, the British designer whose Demi-Couture Robe has appeared on plenty of celebrities this year, including Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz. Back then, Lawrence slipped a backless Armani Privé dress beneath the shortened, more relaxed silhouette.
That's not to say Lawrence reserves her robe-looking coats for the red carpet—or the confines of her home. As recently as last month, Lawrence sported a sold-out, chartreuse house coat, courtesy of Colleen Allen, during daytime in New York. Sure, it didn't feature any shearling, but it made waves for its can't-miss color. She wore it with a Miu Miu cardigan cut from the same green-colored cloth, black bottoms, and matching suede loafers.
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While comparable coats are dominating the street style scene (see: Alexa Chung's London girl-beloved Aligne George Coat), they've remained relatively rare on the red carpet. On the off chance that an A-lister debuts a fur-trimmed find at an official Hollywood fête, the hem typically hovers above their hips.
With festive holiday fêtes right around the corner, there's no better time to put comfort (and fashion) first in a casually chic robe. Consider saving the styles with floor-touching trains for black-tie soirées, though. Cropped renditions, on the other hand, would make you the best-dressed guest at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner.
Shop Robe-Style Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.