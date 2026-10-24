Kim Kardashian Takes Rome in a Plunging Grecian Gown and a Naked Dress Plucked From the Runway

The reality star somehow made her Erdem outfit even more naked.

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Kim Kardashian wearing a plunging white gown and a naked Erdem dress in Rome
(Image credit: Getty Images/Agostino Fabio/GC Images/COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID)
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Kim Kardashian is currently in Rome with her mom, Kris Jenner. Unsurprisingly, the SKIMS founder packed appropriately for the trip, with her closet comprising everything from Marilyn Monroe-esque dresses and naked gowns.

Just days after turning 46, the All's Fair star was photographed arriving at the Bvlgari Hotel Roma wearing a long white dress with a plunging neckline. In fact, the reality star was forced to hold on to her dress to ensure that a wardrobe faux pas didn't occur.

Kardashian's stunning Grecian gown featured a plunging neckline, dipping all the way to her navel, with fabric gathered at her hips. The dress also included a sumptuous train. She accessorized the sleek look with a rare pair of Christian Louboutin's Exagona Criss Cross Heels in White Leather, originally released in 2012.

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Kim Kardashian wearing a plunging white gown and a naked Erdem dress in Rome

Kim Kardashian wears a Marilyn Monroe-esque white gown.

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM/BACKGRID)

Kim Kardashian wearing a plunging white gown and a naked Erdem dress in Rome

Kim Kardashian wearing a plunging white gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Deepixel/GC Images)

Later in the day, Kardashian swapped her white gown for a naked dress courtesy of Erdem's Spring 2027 collection. The mogul wore a slightly altered version of the runway outfit, seemingly removing the peplum-like skirt in favor of a totally sheer look instead.

Kim Kardashian wearing a plunging white gown and a naked Erdem dress in Rome

Kim Kardashian wearing a sheer Erdem dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Agostino Fabio/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian is spotted at the Bulgari Hotel on October 24, 2026 in Rome, Italy

Kim Kardashian wearing a naked dress from Erdem's Spring 2027 collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Agostino Fabio/GC Images)

As always, Kardashian knew exactly how to capture everyone's attention with her outfit choices in Rome, with both plunging gowns and naked dresses.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.