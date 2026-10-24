Kim Kardashian Takes Rome in a Plunging Grecian Gown and a Naked Dress Plucked From the Runway

Just days after turning 46, the All's Fair star was photographed arriving at the Bvlgari Hotel Roma wearing a long white dress with a plunging neckline. In fact, the reality star was forced to hold on to her dress to ensure that a wardrobe faux pas didn't occur.
Kardashian's stunning Grecian gown featured a plunging neckline, dipping all the way to her navel, with fabric gathered at her hips. The dress also included a sumptuous train. She accessorized the sleek look with a rare pair of Christian Louboutin's Exagona Criss Cross Heels in White Leather, originally released in 2012.
Later in the day, Kardashian swapped her white gown for a naked dress courtesy of Erdem's Spring 2027 collection. The mogul wore a slightly altered version of the runway outfit, seemingly removing the peplum-like skirt in favor of a totally sheer look instead.
As always, Kardashian knew exactly how to capture everyone's attention with her outfit choices in Rome, with both plunging gowns and naked dresses.
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